6 Netflix films whose lead characters proved that unconventional jobs are also cool

We’ve spent years enjoying a variety of commercial films in Hindi cinema that have kept us entertained. Back in the day, characters without professional backgrounds managed to entertain audiences from start to finish. Elements like drama, romance, and action were more than enough to keep us glued to our screens. Nowadays, filmmakers are bringing in characters with career-focused storylines. Many Netflix films showcase lead characters whose unique jobs are portrayed as exciting and appealing.

If you find it hard to pick films on the OTT platform, we are here for you. Netflix is a hub of movies, having an exciting collection of films to watch. We have hand-picked films with characters having unconventional careers.

6 Netflix movies with lead characters that had the coolest jobs:

1. Shah Rukh Khan, the tour guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal

Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Jab Harry Met Sejal starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as leads. Shah Rukh played the role of a tour guide from Amsterdam and Anushka was cast as a Gujarati tourist. SRK as Harry, the tourist guide wanders around with Anushka's character Sejal to find her engagement ring in the film. As the tour guide, Shah Rukh travels with Sejal to different parts of Europe. He was witty, charming, and quite knowledgeable about the locations.

The quest for the missing ring symbolizes the personal journeys of both Harry and Sejal as they explore their identities. Shah Rukh's role as a tour guide stands out as one of the most memorable in Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

2. Aditya Roy Kapur, the game designer in Ok Jaanu

Directed by Shaad Ali, Ok Jaanu featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as career-oriented protagonists. Aditya's character Aditya Gunjal is a young game designer who comes to Mumbai to earn a living and aspires to be a video game developer in the US. Shraddha was cast as Tara Agnihotri who wants to pursue architectural studies in Paris. While they are ambitious about their respective careers, they begin dating each other.

Aditya designs a game, Mumbai 2.0 and shows it to his boss after which he is asked to work on its prototype to exhibit in a competition in Los Angeles. The film showcases the lives of urban professionals dealing with the challenges of life while trying to make big in their careers.

3. Alia Bhatt, the cinematographer in Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt played an unconventional role in Gauri Shinde's directorial venture, Dear Zindagi. For the uninitiated, Alia was cast as a young cinematographer, Kaira, in the 2016 coming-of-age comedy-drama. Alia as Kaira is a hardworking professional who dreams of directing her films.

Advertisement

Apart from her career, Dear Zindagi also focuses on her personal life and how she goes through a tough break-up after film producer Raghuvendra (Kunal Kapoor) gets engaged to another woman. Kaira, who goes through insomnia and abandonment issues, meets Shah Rukh Khan's character, Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist in Goa.

4. Katrina Kaif, the scuba diving instructor in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featured an ensemble star cast including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. Katrina's character was the most exciting out of all. She played the role of Laila, a scuba diving instructor who meets the trio, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran in Costa Brava. Laila teaches them diving and trains Hrithik's character to overcome his fear of water.

Katrina as Laila is portrayed as a free-spirited woman who lives her life on her terms. The trio attends the La Tomatina festival with Laila in Spain. She plays a pivotal role in Arjun's life while inspiring him to embrace life. "Seize the day, my friend." Remember?

Advertisement

5. Ranbir Kapoor, the travel journalist in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was shouldered by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as leads. While Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Kabir Thapar aka Bunny, Deepika was cast as Dr. Naina Talwar. Ranbir as Bunny had an exciting job of traveling to different countries.

In the first half of the film, Ranbir's character Kabir or Bunny aspires to be a travel journalist. He moves to Chicago to pursue journalism. Eight years later, Kabir joins a travel show while exploring various locations around the world as a part of his job. In the climax, he stays in India to spend the rest of his life with his doctor girlfriend, Naina.

6. Sonam Kapoor, the physiotherapist in Khoobsurat

Shashanka Ghosh's directorial Khoobsurat featured Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan in the lead roles. While Fawad played the role of Prince Vikram Singh Rathore, Sonam was cast as Dr Mili Chakraborty, a physiotherapist. In the film, Sonam as Mili is a fun-loving woman who is quite good at her job.

She is called by a royal family in Rajasthan to treat the king, who is paralyzed from the lower side of the body. Mili stays at their palace during his treatment, and the king recovers slowly with her unconventional style.

Advertisement

Have you watched these movies? Which character do you think had the most exciting job?

ALSO READ: 6 Netflix movies with complicated male characters that stayed with us for long