7 Netflix films with lead characters we wish were our BFFs

Bollywood boasts of several entertaining characters in films over the years. A movie is shouldered on a lead, be it a male or female, that presents the story from their perspective and brings their unique charm to the big screen. Some characters send friendly vibes, and you wish to have them in your life. These are the characters who we wish could be our best friends, the ones we could laugh with, share secrets with, and rely on through thick and thin. If you are an avid OTT watcher, then this is for you. We present you 7 Netflix films with lead characters we wish were our besties.

7 Netflix movies with lead characters that you can count on as friends:

1. Saif Ali Khan as Vinod from Hum Saath Saath Hain

Saif Ali Khan, who played Vinod, the youngest son of Ramkishen Chaturvedi in Hum Saath Saath Hain, was quite a happy-go-lucky man. His easy-going nature and the ability to bring people close together would make him your good friend. Vinod can also throw the best surprise get-togethers or plan a vacation for you. His sense of humor will always keep a smile on your face. Vinod will not need a reason for his playful banter in the friends group.

2. Varun Sharma as Dilip Singh from Fukrey

Varun Sharma’s character Dilip Singh, aka Choocha from Fukrey, can be your friend too. Imagine taking him on a fun and adventurous trip without an itinerary and letting him sleep for some time. He will brainstorm the craziest plan in his dream. His character will keep you entertained throughout the day through his comic skills. Having him as a BFF could be a blast, and you will have a friend for life.

3. Farhan Akhtar as Imran from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Farhan Akhtar, who played Imran in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is the friend who can pull your leg in jest and support you in your hard times. Farhan, as Imran, would motivate you to step out of your comfort zone and face the real world. If you wish to explore adventures in life, then Imran is the go-to guy for you. He will make you live your day to the fullest, be it diving deep into the ocean or facing your biggest fear in real life. Imran might also give you a phone when in need.

4. Kriti Sanon as Mimi from Mimi

Kriti Sanon, as Mimi, would be a great BFF for how caring she is. Having Mimi as your bae would make you have heart-to-heart conversations at night. Kriti, as Mimi would be your great cheerleader in life who would support you in hard times. She is the ultimate fierce woman who can fight for you and even tickle your bones with her Rajasthani accent.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur

Baap ka dada ka bhai ka sabka badla legal re tera Faizal! Yes, you heard that right. Keeping his violent life aside, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as Faizal Khan will be your biggest supporter in life who will always have your back. While this friendship may seem unconventional, having Faizal as your BFF would mean you would also get to see his dark humor. If you are a fashion enthusiast, you will get inspired by his fashion sense and how he aced broad-collar shirts, bell bottoms and long sidelocks.

6. Ananya Panday as Ahana Singh from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday, who played the role of Ahana in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, would serve as a great friend, especially for Gen-Z. Ahana is a social media influencer so if you have less knowledge about it, she will help you out. Ananya, as Ahana, would encourage you to pursue your dreams. She will also motivate you to keep your phone aside to escape from the digital age and experience the real world. Ahana believes in true friendship and she will make you explore real-life connections.

7. Shahid Kapoor as Jeetu from Chup Chup Ke

Shahid Kapoor, as Jeetu from Priyadarshan's film, Chup Chup Ke, will make you embrace life with a dose of laughter. His playful tactics and mischievous activities would never make you feel bored. He would often try his Jabba version on you whenever you are upset in life. You will end up rolling on the floor. However, we advise you to take him out with you at your own risk.

Some of the characters are quite relatable and remain etched in our memories till date. So much so that while a few lead characters generate a feeling of love, others make us hate them for what they represent on-screen. While many other lead characters from Bollywood movies can prove to be your BFFs, we hope that the aforementioned ones are enough for you to choose your partner-in-crime. Having these characters as your friends would not let you feel low and give you a fresh perspective on life. So, what are you waiting for? Relive their journeys on Netflix.

