7 best movies on Netflix for girls' night out that will make you laugh, cry, and bond

Netflix offers a plethora of Bollywood movies perfect for a girls' night out. From heartwarming romances to hilarious comedies and thrilling dramas, there's something for every mood. Enjoy the camaraderie of your friends while indulging in captivating stories featuring strong female characters.

Whether you're looking for a laugh, a cry, or a thought-provoking discussion, Netflix has the perfect movie to make your girls' night unforgettable.

7 best movies on Netflix for a perfect girls' night out:

Crew

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2024

Crew is a comedy-drama that follows the lives of three women (played by Kareena, Tabu and Kriti) who work together at a small-time airline. When three flight attendants strapped for cash stumble on a gold-smuggling ring just as their employer goes bankrupt, they covertly join in to save their livelihoods. The film explores themes of friendship, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams, all while delivering a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

I Hate Luv Storys

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Imran Khan, Sameer Dattani, Samir Soni

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2010

I Hate Luv Storys is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Jay and Aisha, two young professionals who have sworn off love. Jay, a cynical advertising executive, believes in the power of logic, while Aisha, a romantic writer, believes in the power of emotions.

Advertisement

Their lives intersect when they are assigned to work on a project together. Despite their initial differences, Jay and Aisha gradually develop feelings for each other, challenging their preconceived notions of love. The film explores themes of love, relationships, and the power of fate, all while delivering a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

Khoobsurat

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher,

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2014

Khoobsurat is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Dr. Mili Chatterjee, a quirky and free-spirited physiotherapist. She is hired to treat the ailing prince of Rajputana, Vikram Singh Rathore. Despite their initial clashes, Mili's unconventional methods and infectious personality gradually win over Vikram and his family.

The film explores themes of love, tradition, and the clash between modern and traditional values, all while delivering a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Neena Kulkarni

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2014

Advertisement

Hasee Toh Phasee is a quirky romantic comedy that follows the story of Nikhil, a punctual and organized man, and Kartik, a carefree and spontaneous girl. Their contrasting personalities clash when they meet, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings. As they spend more time together, Nikhil and Kartik begin to develop feelings for each other, despite their differences.

The film explores themes of love, commitment, and the importance of embracing one's individuality, all while delivering a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday admits she burnt ex's photo; Call Me Bae actor reveals she kept ex-box full of things after inspiration from THIS Hollywood celeb

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Family, Adventure

Release Year: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an adventurous comedy that follows the lives of three friends, Kabir, Arjun, and Imran. Before Imran's wedding, the trio embark on a road trip to Spain to fulfill their lifelong dreams.

Through their adventures, they confront their fears, rediscover their friendship, and appreciate the value of life. The film explores themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the importance of living life to the fullest, all while delivering a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

Advertisement

Ginny Weds Sunny

ALSO READ: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Controversy: Netflix promises to ‘review content’, ensures to be ‘sensitive’ towards India’s sentiments in statement over Vijay Varma starrer

Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Isha Talwar, Mazel Vyas, Ayesha Raza

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2020

Ginny Weds Sunny is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Ginny, a modern-day woman who is struggling to find love, and Sunny, a traditional man who is set on marrying a girl of his parent's choice. Their lives intersect when they are forced to participate in a reality dating show.

Despite their initial differences, Ginny and Sunny gradually develop feelings for each other, challenging their preconceived notions of love and marriage. The film explores themes of arranged marriages, cultural clashes, and the complexities of modern relationships, all while delivering a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Sahil Vaid, Aparshakti Khurana

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2017

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Badrinath Mishra, a traditional man from a small town, and Vaidehi Tripathi, a modern-day woman from a big city. Their lives intersect when their families arrange their marriage.

Despite their initial differences, Badrinath and Vaidehi gradually develop feelings for each other, challenging their preconceived notions of love and marriage. The film explores themes of arranged marriages, cultural clashes, and the importance of equality, all while delivering a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

Advertisement

Whether you're in the mood for a deep, emotional journey, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or a gripping drama, Netflix’s diverse lineup of Bollywood series has something for every night. With a range of stories from touching romances to intense thrillers and amusing comedies, these series offer a perfect way to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Bollywood, guaranteeing a captivating and delightful experience with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan is adamant to find the killer in Hansal Mehta’s investigative thriller