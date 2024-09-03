Ananya Panday admits she burnt ex's photo; Call Me Bae actor reveals she kept ex-box full of things after inspiration from THIS Hollywood celeb

Call Me Bae actor Ananya Panday is just like many others when it comes to handling an ex-boyfriend. Currently, she is fully immersed in her OTT series, set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. Panday was recently asked if she had ever flushed a photo of an ex. Her response, which involved burning the photo and keeping an ex-box inspired by American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian, reflects a common secret desire among many women.

During a chat with Fever FM, When asked if she had ever flushed a photo of an ex, Panday laughed and replied, “No, I’ve burned it, not flushed it. What if it gets stuck? That would be a bigger disaster.” She was then asked if she had kept any mementoes from an ex, to which she revealed, “Yes, I had an ex-box with some things and memories. I think Kourtney Kardashian did something similar; she had an ex-box filled with items.”

The trailer for Call Me Bae introduces Ananya’s character, Bae, who starts life with immense wealth and luxury. However, her privileged lifestyle comes to an end, forcing her to start anew. Bae moves to Mumbai and secures a job as a journalist. Her journey of self-discovery includes encounters with Vir Das and Varun Sood. The trailer also features a humorous nod to Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In one scene, Ananya’s character tells a security guard, “Majburiyon se main guzar rahi hun, bhaiya” (I’m the one struggling, brother), to which he responds, “Aapki majburi jahan shuru hoti hai, wahan tak pahunchna hi toh humara sapna hai” (Reaching the point where your struggle begins is our dream).

Call Me Bae is a series created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. The show features Ananya Panday along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Mini Mathur. The script is written by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair, and Samina Motlekar. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra produce the series under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

