Saurabh Shukla is one of the finest Indian actors who has starred in several Bollywood movies. He started his career in theater and then went on to work in several films like Satya, Jolly LLB, PK, and more that have brought him acclaim. With his strong and memorable roles, he has made immense contributions to Indian cinema. Saurabh is known for his versatility and unique screen presence. In this piece, let’s take a look at the top Saurabh Shukla Bollywood movies that shouldn’t be missed by any cinema lover.

8 Saurabh Shukla movies that showcase his versatility and are a must-watch:



1. Satya (1998)

Satya is one of the most popular films of Saurabh Shukla. No one can forget his character of Kallu Mama, a smart gangster who helps the main lead, Satya, rise in the underworld. The Ram Gopal Varma directorial also starred Manoj Bajpayee, J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Shefali Shah, and more. The film received a lot of acclaim for its performances.

2. Jolly LLB (2013)

One of Saurabh Shukla’s top performances came in Jolly LLB. In the courtroom drama, he portrayed the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi. While his character added a lot of humor to the movie, he wanted justice to be done in the end. Jolly LLB starred Arshad Warsi in the titular character with Boman Irani and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles. For this movie, directed by Subhash Kapoor, Saurabh even won the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

3. PK (2014)

Another one of the must-watch Saurabh Shukla movies is PK. He was seen as a powerful godman named Tapasvi Maharaj. Aamir Khan’s PK exposed the blind faith people had in such figures. Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Boman Irani were also part of this Rajkumar Hirani film. The comedy-drama received a lot of love from the audience and became a huge success at the box office.

4. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Jolly LLB 2 also falls on the list of best Saurabh Shukla films. In this black comedy legal drama directed by Subhash Kapoor, he returned as Justice Tripathi. This time, he handled a more serious and emotional case but still kept his humorous and no-nonsense style. Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor headlined the cast. The film was a major critical and commercial success. Jolly LLB 3 is in the making and will see Shukla reprising his role.

5. Barfi (2012)

Next on our Saurabh Shukla movies list is Barfi. He was seen in the role of a police officer named Sudhanshu Dutta. His character was often seen chasing Barfi, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The actor’s expressions and comic timing made the scenes even more enjoyable. Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz were also part of the cast. The film was directed by Anurag Basu. It was selected as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 85th Academy Awards.

6. Raid (2018)

Rameshwar Singh, also known as Tauji, is one of the most iconic roles of Saurabh Shukla. The actor played a powerful and corrupt politician whose house gets raided by income tax officer Amay Patnaik, essayed by Ajay Devgn. Shukla shined in his portrayal of an intense villain. Raid was helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film received positive reviews from the viewers and achieved good numbers at the box office.

7. Drishyam 2 (2022)

In Drishyam 2, Saurabh Shukla portrayed Murad Ali, a Dubai-based screenwriter hired by Vijay Salgaonkar to script his film. While he didn’t play a huge role in the beginning, his character was very significant in the climax as he brought an unexpected twist. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, and more reprised their roles from the first part, with Akshaye Khanna joining as a cop. The Abhishek Pathak directorial garnered a lot of love from the audience.

8. Bhediya (2022)

Bhediya is a horror comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. It is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film revolved around Varun Dhawan’s character Bhaskar, who became a shape-shifting werewolf. He is sent to the forests of Arunachal Pradesh for a road construction project by his boss, Babanjeet Bagga, played by Saurabh Shukla. Despite the performance being short, it was memorable. A sequel, Bhediya 2, is currently in the making.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Shukla was last seen in the Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller Raid 2, which was released in cinemas on May 1, 2025. His upcoming lineup includes the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. He will once again be seen in the role of a judge. Saurabh will also be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action thriller King, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

As fans await his upcoming projects, they can binge-watch this list of movies and enjoy his versatile performances.

