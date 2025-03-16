When Salman Khan’s assistant asked Saurabh Shukla to be ‘scared of him’ during Kick; here’s what Sikandar actor did next

Saurabh Shukla had a significant supporting role in Kick, featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The seasoned actor recently recalled an incident from the 2014 film’s shoot, where Salman had to step in and instruct his assistant not to interfere after the assistant asked Shukla to appear scared of him during a scene.

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Saurabh Shukla shared an interesting anecdote about his scene in Kick. He explained that Salman Khan’s character meets his for the first time as his daughter’s boyfriend. The scene was scripted in a way that required Salman’s character to question him about his salary, savings, and other financial matters.

Shukla recalled that when faced with these questions, he reacted in a manner that conveyed shock and disbelief, allowing the audience to see how taken aback his character was.

He further shared that after the scene was filmed, one of Khan’s assistants approached him and suggested that he should change his reaction. The assistant believed that he should portray fear in front of Salman’s character, Devi Lal Singh.

Shukla explained that he tried to reason that such a response wouldn’t align with the scene, but the assistant insisted that Salman might not approve of his reaction. However, actor stepped in, called his assistant aside, and instructed him not to disturb him. He reassured Shukla that his performance was spot-on and that his reaction was exactly what the scene required.

He added that the staff of stars sometimes creates misunderstandings by making decisions on behalf of actors, which gives the wrong impression. “Salman liked it… but see how things could have become difficult," Shukla concluded.

Kick also featured Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The film, directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was a massive box office hit upon its release.

Up next, Salman Khan will star in Sikandar, set to release this Eid. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, is helmed by AR Murugadoss, known for directing acclaimed Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Shukla, last seen in Bhediya, is set to reprise his role as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise, alongside Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.