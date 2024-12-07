Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals she first met her husband Nupur Shikhare when she was 17; says 'He was engaged to someone else'

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has mostly been away from the media spotlight. But, she has recently been seen at different public platforms with her father voicing her opinions about mental health. Recently, Ira Khan shared some rare insights from her relationship with her now husband, Nupur Shikhare, with fans recalling how she was 17 during her first meeting with him.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session with her fans, Ira Khan discussed mental health related information with the fans and answered some questions related to her personal life. When fans asked her about some specific questions related to her husband, Ira shared that she met Nupur who was her fitness trainer when she was just 17 years old. They used to work out together for a long time but stopped after they began dating.

"Well, Popeye (Nupur) and I actually met because he was my fitness trainer when I was 17, and at that time, he was engaged to someone else. We worked out together for very long. Actually, once we started dating, we unintentionally stopped working out," Ira wrote.

Khan shared that her fitness trainer husband had been an important source of inspiration in her fitness journey before they developed feelings for each other. Gievn his prpfession, fan also asked Ira if she ever felt insecure about dating Nupur, due to the difference between their fitness gap owing to her struggle with PCOS.

Khan confessed to feeling guilty over being unfit and unable to match Shikhare's fitness levels. However, she mentioned that her husband feels she is overthinking this matter. She penned, "l feel guilty. Like I'm so unfit, and he's so fit, but I'm not doing enough or trying hard enough. He deserves someone fitter. He tells me it's all in my head. But I do feel those things."

For those unaware, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare dated long before they tied the knot in a series of celebrations in Mumbai and Udaipur in January 2024. They registered their marriage on January 3 and later held wedding ceremonies and reception.

