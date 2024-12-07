Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals why she didn’t consider acting as a profession: ‘You want to do anything but…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Aamir Khan's film legacy is unmatched. He is one of the finest actors in the industry, with an impressive filmography. Hence, it's obvious for people to speculate that his kids would follow the same career path. But acting didn't sit quite well with his daughter, Ira Khan. In a recently hosted 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit, she revealed why acting was not on the cards for her.

On December 6, Ira Khan organized an AMA session online in which she responded to some of the burning questions about her and her not-for-profit mental health organization, Agatsu Foundation. This is when someone asked her why she did not consider taking up acting as a career.

Responding to it, Aamir Khan's daughter expressed, "Because when you're small, and someone tells you 'You must want to be an actor, na?', you want to do anything but that so prove that you're cool and aren't just going to another person who wants to be an actor." She also divulged that when she grew up, she was genuinely interested in other things because, according to her, being an actor isn't easy or fun.

The second part of the fan's question was how it is working with mental health patients and whether there is some pain she, too, faces mentally. Ira was quick to respond to it by stating, "Working with patients is immensely rewarding. It's also a big responsibility," she expressed adding that she also suffers from depression.

Aamir Khan and Ira have often spoken about dealing with mental health issues and used their platforms to create awareness around the same. Earlier, the PK actor stated that he has been taking joint therapy sessions with his daughter to work on their relationship. The actor-producer was also quick to state that it was his girl who encouraged him to do so, and he can see the positive effects of it in his life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

