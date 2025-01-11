Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao admits torturing her then husband while directing him in Dhobi Ghat; reveals actor would sleep on set 

Kiran Rao is a well-known director who impressed audiences with her last film, Laapataa Ladies. Recently, she recalled her experience of directing her then-husband, Aamir Khan, in her first directorial venture Dhobi Ghat 2010. The filmmaker mentioned that initially, she used to torture Aamir by denying all his suggestions until he requested her to treat him like other actors.

In a candid interview with Filmfare, Kiran Rao revealed that she was quite tough on Aamir while working together, even admitting that she was torturing him on set. The director mentioned she often rejected Aamir's suggestions while being considerate with others.

She said, "It was such a tiny budget, micro-budget film, and there was a panic that I wouldn't be able to do what I wanted to do. I was very patient with everybody else because, obviously, I couldn't shout at anybody else, and I had to seem like I knew what I was doing with everybody else, but with Aamir, I could snap. He was my husband."

Consequently, after the first day of shooting, the Taare Zameen Par actor came to talk with her and mentioned he was not her husband or the film's producers on set. So, he requested her to treat him like any other actor on set and explain things calmly. It made her realize her mistake, and she apologized for it.

Advertisement

Despite the initial challenges, Kiran praised Aamir Khan's dedication to his role. She noted that a few scenes of Dhobi Ghat were shot in the crowded Mohammad Ali Road. But, since it was difficult for the superstar to come and go during filming every day, he stayed in the house where they were shooting while she went home. Eventually, it allowed the actor to get into his character's mindset.

Kiran Rao's directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat, remains one of Aamir's most memorable performances. It featured Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra, and Aamir Khan in key roles.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao recalls Aamir Khan told her one line from film which made her want to do it; 'I was like...'