EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan in talks to team up on Ujjwal Nikam biopic

Recently in an interview, Aamir Khan told the media that in this self-imposed break from acting, he has taken time out to have a slate for films lined up for his production house. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Aamir is working on as many as 5 films in the capacity of producer – The Champions Remake, Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake, Pritam Pyaare, Lapata Ladies and Love Today. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan is in the advanced stages of discussion to produce the biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam with Dinesh Vijan.

Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan in talks to produce Ujjwal Nikam Biopic

“Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then. There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Aamir was himself considering to act in the film at one point of time, but at the moment, he is associated in the capacity of a producer.

The team is on the lookout for an apt and able director to be at the helm of the affair and then move on to the casting stage. “The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end. While Aamir was definitely considering to lead the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time,” the source added.

Aamir Khan in talks for Rajkumar Hirani's next

Talking of Ujjwal Nikam, he is a special Indian Prosecutor, who has worked on prominent murder and terrorism cases. He helped prosecute the suspects in the 1993 Bombay Blasts, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan case, and the 2008 Mumbai Attacks. He was also the special public prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai Gang rape case, 2016 Kopardi Rape and murder case. Ujjwal Nikam was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2016.

On the acting front, Aamir Khan is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for his next directorial venture, which is touted to be the biopic of Indian Cricketer Lala Amarnath. The actor invested the last one year in reading scripts and has finally zeroed in on 6 to 7 potential subjects and will be deciding on his next soon.

