After Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday reveals what she doesn't like about paps; recalls her post-gym exertion was turned into breakup sadness

Paparazzi culture has emerged as a hot topic to discuss in Bollywood. While some celebrities embrace being clicked by the media, others feel uncomfortable with their constant scrutiny. Several celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, have recently opened up about paparazzi culture. After Janhvi, Ananya Panday revealed what she doesn't like about paps. Ananya recalled how her post-gym exertion turned into breakup sadness.

In a chat with Netflix India, Ananya Panday, who was recently promoting CTRL, shared her opinion on paparazzi culture. Ananya opened up on how she hates paparazzi, making her change angles for poses.

When asked about how she deals with paparazzi, Ananya stated that she has no problem with paparazzi. However, she "hates" the fact that they ask her to look back and pose for pictures. The CTRL actress highlighted that sometimes, they click celebrities from behind and ask the netizens to guess them.

The Call Me Bae actress remembered a recent incident when paparazzi spotted her outside the gym after her workout session. Calling it a "bad day," Ananya recalled how paparazzi made her look "sad" after her breakup.

"When I was leaving the gym, recently, they were like 'Oh look she is so sad. This must have happened in her life. Break up ho gaya (She is going through a breakup) and I'm like 'firstly you lift 170 kgs and do deadlifts then you'll see," the Student of the Year 2 actress said.

Ananya quipped that everyone is "sad" at the gym and added that paparazzi cooked stories about the actress' mood after her breakup. The 25-year-old star revealed that she was exhausted after her gym session. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress pointed out that she doesn't like when paparazzi "read into" her moods.

In an earlier interview with Hauterrfly, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she called out paparazzi for clicking her pictures from the "wrong angles" during the promotions of Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi added that paparazzi have been "respectful" towards her since then.

Coming back to Ananya Panday, her cyber-thriller CTRL premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

