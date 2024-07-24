Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor shares how she stopped paps clicking her from behind; 'I am not comfortable with people...'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most favorite celebs of paparazzi and they never miss a chance to click her. While the shutterbugs cherish every picture and video clip of Janhvi, they have also been supportive of her comfort.

The young actress recently opened up about how she was not comfortable being clicked from behind by the paps and when she told them about it, they never repeated it.

Janhvi Kapoor on making paps understand her discomfort

During a recent episode of The Male Feminist for Hauterrfly, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about not being comfortable getting clicked from behind. Talking about it, she said that paps used to do it and post it on social media with Guess Who captions. However, when she told them to not do it, they didn't do it again.

Janhvi who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ulajh said that such videos get the "maximum amount of clickbait" and that's why they do it but that doesn't justify such decisions. "I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice,” she said.

The actress further added how she opted for a rather soft and casual approach to put forth her opinion because that is how she thought it would be more palatable.

More about Ulajh

Ulajh is an upcoming spy thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead along with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Adil Hussain. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film is slated to release on August 2, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Apart from Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The upcoming romantic comedy will have her in the lead alongside Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

