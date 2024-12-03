Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor Fashion Face-Off: Who styled Sabyasachi’s shimmery saree better?

Fashion wars in Bollywood would always be a kind of a feast, but when two powerhouses like Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone go head-to-head in similar ensembles, it’s an event worth writing about. Recently, both divas stepped out in stunning shimmery sarees by none other than designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. And trust us, it wasn’t just the glitter sarees that caught everyone’s attention- it was the way these two fashion icons worked their magic. Let’s take a closer look and see who styled it better.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor and sarees- like peanut butter and jelly. The one cannot exist without the other, especially when it comes to slaying! And yet again, Bebo has proved to be the saree queen with this latest showstopper moment. For the umpteenth time, she made everyone's head turn in a bright silver sequinned saree by Sabyasachi-and oh! it wasn't subtle at all.

She managed to drape the saree in the very traditional way, with its neatly put in place pleats at the front and a pallu which cascades like the liquid silver from her shoulder. However, as polished as it is, it is very much again Kareena because she styled it with a chic satin sleeveless scoop-neck blouse which was backless, and it was the perfect modern twist to a classic piece.

Kareena's accessories? Well, those were as few as they were grand, with diamond studs and rings just enough for a twinge of sparkle without stealing the focus away from the true star-her super gorgeous saree. A very elegant sleek bun hairstyle just suited her look well.

The diva has truly nailed her makeup with a very healthy dewy glow look, blush-pink lips, and cheeks that appear to be glowing from within. Her eyes were defined with kohl and perfectly arched brows, while a touch of highlighter made sure she shone even brighter than the saree itself. And, of course, the final touch—a tiny bindi—added the perfect finishing note to her ethereal appearance.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the real red-carpet queen at the BAFTAs, raised an eyebrow by flaunting an appealing beige sequined Sabyasachi saree which bore quite a resemblance to that of Kareena Kapoor but had Deepika's unique take on it. The heavy couture piece featured a delicate pastel palette and backless sequined blouse that added a modern touch to classic saree.

Deepika Padukone has managed to keep it chic and minimal as she went all radiant nude with her makeup that went perfectly with her outfit's shimmer. Kohled-lined, smokey eyes complemented with curled lashes and a liberal amount of mascara add drama yet always remain subtle. Well-formed contours and a matte nude lip create that soft but striking glow.

Deepika added a final touch to her appearance by arranging her shining brown hair in a messy bun, perfectly combining effortless elegance with style. Where minimal contrast and customized jewelry lifted the entire look, Deepika was a vision of glamour-all grace and sophistication.

In a nutshell, we cannot choose the winner between the two. Kareena was all about glamour and boldness whereas Deepika was the whole paradigm of elegance and refinement. Bebo brought the fire, DP cooled it down with class. One thing is sure: both nailed it in their own way.

