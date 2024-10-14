Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla starrer Mr and Mrs Khiladi song Samose Mein Aaloo has THIS connection with Shraddha Kapoor's furry friend Small

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 in August this year, is an avid social media user. She often interacts with her fans on Instagram. Shraddha has two pet dogs, Shlyoh and Small. The actress recently vibed with Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla-starrer Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi song, Samose Mein Aaloo. It has a connection with her furry friend, Small. She called it Small's favorite track.

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Samose Mein Aloo from her playlist. In her Instagram story, Referring to her pet dog, Small, Shraddha wrote, "Small ka favorite gaana (Small's favorite song) and added a sticker of a dog.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Shraddha Kapoor introduced her pet dog, Small in September this year. The Stree 2 actress dropped a picture of herself with Small on the platform and announced that she now has a new furry friend.

"Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree! Miliye "Small" se..." read an excerpt from the post.

In an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that the Stree actress is in a relationship and she loves spending time with her partner. Shraddha spoke about indulging in activities with her boyfriend.

"I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him, like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together," the actress said.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti in 2010. Shraddha got her big break in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She has worked in movies like Ok Jaanu, Ek Villain, Haseena Parker, Half Girlfriend, Chhichhore, Stree Dancer 3D, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Stree 2 is the sequel to Stree (2018). Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprised their lead roles in the horror comedy. It also featured Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in crucial roles.

Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia made their respective cameos in the movie. Director Amar Kaushik will now helm Stree 3, the third part of the Stree franchise.

