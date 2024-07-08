Was Akshay Kumar not 'happy' with Sarfira helmer Sudha Kongara's approach? Latter reveals

Akshay Kumar is poised to captivate audiences with his upcoming movie Sarfira, alongside Radhikka Madan. The makers have generated excitement with the release of trailers and songs. Recently, director Sudha Kongara shared her experience working with Khiladi Kumar, revealing that he was initially reluctant to her style and approach.

Sarfira director Sudha Konigara opens up on working with Akshay Kumar

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sudha disclosed that initially Kumar had expressed dissatisfaction. She went on to explain that with Akshay sir, she addressed him as 'sir' because it was their first meeting. Sudha mentioned that she is straightforward and unfiltered in her approach, which was somewhat similar in their interactions.

She recalled that during the first six days, he had not been pleased, questioning why she was making him perform such tasks.

Sudha further mentioned that Kumar and the producer spoke to her, and she said, 'You do whatever you like to do, and I will tell you when it isn't going right.' I also had to let go because I had created the perfect Maara in my head, and I thought there could be nobody better than Suriya, and that's how it had to be played. I soon realised that I was suffocating this actor who had his own method, so I had to let go."

Advertisement

Sudha recounted how she resolved things with Akshay, recalling that after six days, she had shown him a cut of a particular scene. The next day, he approached her and stated that he had his way of performing and a process, but it was his first time trying to understand her perspective and trying to accommodate it. She had responded positively, saying she appreciated his effort.

She mentioned that from that point on, they reconciled and had a great time shooting together. She expressed her enjoyment in working with him, noting that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor often remarked, "She doesn't have a filter."

About Sarfira

Sarfira is all set to hit theaters on July 12, 2024. Sarfira is inspired by events from the life of GR Gopinath, founder of the Indian low-cost airline, Deccan. The movie also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Sarfira Trailer: Akshay Kumar is set to conquer the world with his business idea; Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal join forces