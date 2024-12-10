Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and more treat fans with rare sight as they chat before leaving to meet PM Narendra Modi for Raj Kapoor’s Birth Centenary 

The OG Kapoor family of Bollywood, one of the most popular family dynasties in the film industry, is all set to host the birth centenary of veteran actor Raj Kapoor. Recently, the members of the Kapoor clan, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and more, were seen engaging in a rare chat on their way to the PM residence.

Before Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday on December 14, 2024, the Raj Kapoor Film Festival will begin to celebrate his contributions to Indian cinema. Consequently, the Kapoor family members went together to Delhi to extend a special invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the centenary celebration.

A paparazzi video spotted them on their way, surrounded by guards and media persons. In the video, Alia Bhatt looks elegant in a traditional red-hued saree with minimal makeup and hair tied back in a bun. She was seen engaging in a lively conversation with Karisma Kapoor, who wore a white and golden ethnic dress and loose tresses.

At the same time, Neetu Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stood beside them and chimed in on the conversation, making it a rare and interesting site. As the Kapoor family united for the important occasion, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor stood nearby before continuing their journey. The Animal actor looked charming in a black bandhgala, Saif sported a jacket with a kurta pajama, and Kareena wore a bright red salwar kameez for the special meeting.

As per an earlier report by PTI, the family, PVR INOX Limited, and the Film Heritage Foundation have organized a special RK Film Festival from December 13 to 15, 2024. During this time, the audiences will get to see the timeless classics of Raj Kapoor across 101 theaters in 34 cities. It will allow the fans to relieve the magic of Raj Kapoor's acting, director, and storytelling, which defined a generation in Hindi film cinema.

For those unaware, Raj Kapoor was also the 'Showman of Indian Cinema' and gave several memorable performances in films like Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker.

