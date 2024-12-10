Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and more exude Hum Saath Saath Hain vibe in new video from Sharmila Tagore’s 80th b’day; don’t miss Jeh’s jump in pool

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 80th birthday on December 8, 2024, earlier this week. The Pataudi family had a close and intimate celebration focused on spending time together as a family. Most recently, Soha Ali Khan posted a new video as the entire Pataudi family lived their Hum Saath Saath Hain moment.

On December 10, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video from her mother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. The post, captioned "The weekend we all wanted," featured the entire Pataudi family – Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan , Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, accompanied by their kids – Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu – having fun to the fullest.

The video began with the birthday girl, Sharmila Tagore , relaxing on a chair outdoors as she looked through her phone, followed by an adorable, chatty moment with her granddaughter, Inaaya. The video continued with Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, and Jeh taking a deep dive into a swimming pool.

Further on, we see Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Kunal, and Kareena sitting with Tagore as they play cards. Bebo had a hilarious reaction when Taimur asked her something.

Next, Inaaya and Sharmila took a tour of the garden, followed by Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya singing the birthday song for their grandmother as she prepared to cut the cake. Saif, Taimur, Kunal, and Sharmila then challenged each other to the spoon-on-nose trick. Sharmila seemed to have defeated them all as she sat with a spoon stuck to her nose. The video ended with the legendary actress and Inaaya dancing together.

Advertisement

Take a look

Reacting to the video, several internet users flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "It is always so lovely to just look at Sharmila Ji… she is ageing like a fine wine." Another fan commented, "Sukoon ki life in this video… beautiful family." A third fan expressed, "Soooo beautiful… sooo peaceful… soooo much loveeee… touchwood." Another admirer wished, "May Sharmila Ma’am live loooong and keep inspiring generations."

On Tagore’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi shared special birthday posts for Tagore.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif twin and win as they return after celebrating 3rd anniversary; Love & War actor’s chivalrous act has our heart