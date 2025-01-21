Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim shares how he handles paparazzi when stars are in a ‘happy high spirit’ after parties

Bollywood stars are frequently accompanied by bodyguards and security teams to ensure their safety in public. Yusuf Ibrahim, a seasoned security expert who has worked with numerous celebrities over the years, recently shared his experiences. He opened up about how he manages the paparazzi when actors are in ‘happy high spirits’ after attending parties.

In a conversation with Zoom, Yusuf Ibrahim addressed the challenge of managing paparazzi when celebrities are in a 'happy high spirit' after parties. He explained that while paparazzi are simply doing their job to capture moments and share them with the public, his role is to ensure the stars' safe departure.

He shared that by asking paps to step back and avoid capturing certain moments, they usually cooperate, ensuring a smooth process. He said, "When we request to stay away and we ask them to not capture something they cooperate. That’s not a problem."

Yusuf further added that when he first began his security work, the popular paparazzi were still doing their ground work, and they all worked together. Over time, they’ve grown bigger, but there's still a mutual comfort and understanding between them.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s security consultant also mentioned that if he needs assistance while backstage, he directly contacts the paparazzi, instructing their teams on the ground to follow his guidance. This collaboration ensures that the photographers get their shots while he handles the security aspects, creating a mutual understanding that works for both parties.

Advertisement

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen visiting Saif Ali Khan at the hospital following his stabbing incident and surgery. The couple was spotted outside the hospital, showing their support.

On the work front, Alia is currently immersed in multiple projects, including Alpha with Sharvari, directed by Shiv Rawail, set to release on Christmas 2025. She’s also filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that she is in discussions with Dinesh Vijan for a supernatural horror thriller.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting slate of films ahead, including Love & War, Ramayana, and Dhoom 4, among others.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Celebrity bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim opens up on intruder reaching actor’s house, calls it ‘big mistake of the society’