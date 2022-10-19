A Decade of Alia Bhatt: How the star kid rose against all odds to reach the pinnacle

Alia Bhatt has completed 10 years in the movie business. She made her grand debut in Karan Johar's college drama Student Of The Year, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The students are students no more and are established Indian actors, who are working on numerous films as we speak. Alia Bhatt, particularly, faced a lot of scrutiny initially and was also mercilessly trolled after the infamous Koffee With Karan gig, where she goofed up on a vital political detail. Regardless, she is currently at the pinnacle of her career and undisputedly the number one actress today, in terms of raw audience pull.

Alia Bhatt has mostly seen success in her movie journey. Her career never really saw a dip, so to say, as even the films that didn't end up doing big numbers theatrically, opened well, re-emphasising that she is adored by the masses. The criticism has only made her stronger as she has never let what naysayers say, bother her. In the course of time, Alia has evolved as an actress and as a performer. She has given a nod to some path-breaking films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor and Sons and Darlings and has mixed it up with commercial choices like Brahmastra, the Dulhania series, 2 States and more. She has made smart movie choices and has cashed on her brand by investing in different verticals like appareils, film production and more.