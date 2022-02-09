Alia Bhatt's reaction to Farah Khan and Karan Johar's banter over his 'Shahanshah hoodie' is all of us; WATCH

Among Bollywood's closest buddies, Karan Johar and Farah Khan's friendship goes way back. The two often troll each other in hilarious videos and since they have reunited for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, lately both have been sharing funny reel videos that tend to make even the lead stars of the film laugh. Now, Alia Bhatt has reacted to Karan and Farah's latest funny video over the filmmaker's attire and it will certainly leave you laughing as well.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a video in which Karan is seen sporting a studded back hoodie with matching jeans and cool sunglasses. Hilariously trolling her friend, Farah called his studded sweatshirt as 'Shahanshah hoodie'. However, Karan tried to explain his look to her. But, Farah panned the camera to the other side. Karan continued to speak for a bit and later went inside his vanity closet. Their hilarious banter left Alia Bhatt laughing as she reacted to the post. She wrote,"Hahahahahahahahahahhaha."

Meanwhile, Farah and Karan have been sharing funny videos on social media since they began shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While filming too, many a times, the two made other cast and crew a part of the videos and photos. The filmmaker is directing Alia, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the upcoming family dramedy. The announcement of the film had left fans of Alia and Ranveer excited to see them team up with Karan. The film is slated to release in February next year.

