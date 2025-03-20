Amaal Mallik’s mother Jyothi Malik breaks silence after singer announces breaking ties with family: ‘Whatever he has put is…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Amaal Mallik recently announced on Instagram that he has distanced himself from his family personally but will continue working with them professionally. He also mentioned struggling with depression and blamed family issues for his strained relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik. His post quickly went viral and became a hot topic on social media. Now, his mother, Jyothi Malik, has reacted, saying that whatever he shared is his choice.

Amaal Mallik’s mother, Jyothi Malik, has reacted to the singer’s shocking post. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she stated, “I don’t think you (media) need to be involved in all this. Whatever he has put is his choice. I am sorry. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently took to Instagram to share a deeply personal revelation, opening up about years of emotional turmoil. He expressed feeling unappreciated despite dedicating himself to securing a stable life for his loved ones. While he and his brother built their own identities beyond family ties, he blamed their parents’ actions for the growing rift between them.

He wrote, "The journey has been terrific for the both of us, but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another, and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart."

Struggling with relentless attempts to undermine his confidence, Amaal Mallik revealed that the pain had pushed him into clinical depression.

The post further read, "Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.