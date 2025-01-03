Newlyweds Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff faced family drama ‘on both sides’, reveals Amaal Mallik: ‘Not once did you let a fight…’

Singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with his longtime love, influencer Aashna Shroff, and shared the joyous news with stunning wedding pictures. Following the announcement, his brother, music composer Amaal Mallik, penned a heartfelt message on social media. He opened up about the challenges the couple faced, revealing that they navigated family drama on both sides. Despite the hurdles, Amaal praised their unwavering commitment to each other, emphasizing how they never let any disagreement overshadow their love.

Amaal Mallik, music composer and Armaan’s brother, shared a touching post on social media to celebrate the newlywed couple. On Instagram, he posted several pictures from Armaan and Aashna's wedding and revealed that their relationship had faced significant challenges before the big day.

Take a look below!

The singer expressed how moments like these left him speechless, despite rarely being lost for words. He shared his joy at seeing Armaan Malik and Aashna, now officially his sister and partner-in-crime, celebrate the most beautiful day of their lives. Surrounded by close friends and family, the day felt like a dream filled with love and blessings.

Amaal went on to say that seven years ago, the couple made a vow to love, respect, and support each other’s dreams and aspirations. This promise, he noted, wasn’t just a mere statement—it formed the strong, unbreakable foundation of their relationship, guiding them through both joyous moments and challenging times.

He continued by acknowledging that while love often comes with its own challenges, Armaan and Aashna have always stood united. He added, "Life tested you in so many ways—in health, in work, with family drama on both sides (yes, I take some credit here)—but not once did you let those trials eclipse your love. Not once did you let a fight grow bigger than your commitment to each other!"

Amaal Mallik also wished brother Armaan and Aashna Shroff a marriage as vibrant and unpredictable as a roller coaster, full of laughter, silly fights, and unforgettable adventures. He encouraged him to cherish Aashna and always make her smile, noting that she’s the sensible one with a clear mind. To Aashna, he hoped she'd keep laughing at Armaan’s jokes, even when he overexplains them.

He spoke about seeing Armaan at both his strongest and most vulnerable, and how with Aashna, he found a love that allowed him to be himself. He thanked Aashna for being his brother’s best friend, partner, and now, his co-singer in life’s journey. Finally, he expressed deep gratitude for the light she has brought into their lives and their home.

Meanwhile, in August 2023, Armaan Malik popped the question to Aashna Shroff, followed by the release of an emotional music video, Kasam Se - The Proposal, dedicated to her. A couple of months later, they officially got engaged. On January 2, 2025, the couple shared a series of heartfelt moments from their wedding on Instagram, with Armaan captioning it, "tu hi mera Ghar." (You are my home).

See below!

The pair looked breathtaking as they posed in a magical outdoor setting, surrounded by a cascade of petals. Aashna stunned in a bright orange lehenga with delicate embroidery and a golden dupatta, while Armaan matched her elegance in a pink sherwani.

