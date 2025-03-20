Amaal Mallik CONFIRMS breaking ties with family and going away from brother Armaan due to their parents: ‘Clinically depressed...’

Singer Amaal Mallik took to Instagram to share an emotional note, revealing that he has been 'clinically depressed' and attributing his strained relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik, to their parents. His post also suggested that he has now distanced himself from his family on a personal level and intends to maintain only a professional relationship with them.

Amaal Mallik's post read, "I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I'm less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for my people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I've ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade."

See the post here:

Mallik further expressed that he had worked tirelessly to bring every possible dream within reach for his family, enabling them to stand proudly before the world.

He emphasized that, along with his brother’s vocal talent, they had redefined their identity, moving beyond being recognized merely as someone’s nephew or son to establishing themselves as individuals in their own right.

Mallik continued, "The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart."

Mallik also opened up about his emotional struggles, revealing that he has faced relentless attempts over the years by close individuals to undermine his well-being, relationships, and confidence.

Despite these challenges, he expressed that he continued to move forward with unwavering determination, attributing his success to his own efforts and divine blessings.

The post further read, "Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength."

What deeply affects him is that these circumstances have led him to clinical depression. While acknowledging responsibility for his actions, Amaal confessed that his self-worth has been eroded numerous times by the hurtful actions of those closest to him, leaving him feeling shattered.