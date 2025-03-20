THROWBACK: When Amaal Malik’s mother Jyothi Malik revealed she had to quit teaching to support her sons’ musical careers; ‘I dedicated myself...’

Popular singer and music composer Amaal Malik recently made a shocking revelation on social media as he talked about his clinical depression diagnosis. He also blamed his family for the growing distance between him and his brother Armaan Malik and his decision to cut ties with them. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on an earlier interview where the singer’s mother had talked about quitting her job to support her children’s careers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year on Mother’s Day, Armaan and Amaal Malik’s mother, Jyothi Malik, talked about the love for music in her kids since childhood. A former teacher by profession, the singer’s mother revealed that she had to quit her job to support her sons’ passion for music.

“I’ve taught in big schools in Mumbai, but when my kids needed me, I put all that aside. I dedicated myself to taking them for their various music classes and recordings as both started working very early. So, managing them and their careers took over my teaching profession,” she had said.

However, being a doting mother, she had expressed no regrets about her decision to choose kids over her career. She had mentioned that Amaal and Armaan Malik’s childhood memories had given her some of the best, heartwarming memories.

She remembered Amaal showing great interest in playing the piano when he was four, as her father-in-law would also teach music and musical sittings would happen at their home.

“When children his age would be playing games and sports, Amaal wanted to spend as much time as possible with the piano. So, we enrolled him into piano classes,” she had further added.

Amaal Malik’s post came as a shocker for his fans and followers. A part of his long note claimed that his interactions with his family "will be strictly professional." He also clarified that it was not a decision made in anger, but out of necessity to heal and reclaim his life.

"I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength,” he stated.

Amaal Malik, the brother of music composer Armaan Malik, is known for composing songs like Naina (Khoobsurat), Sooraj Dooba Hain, and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.