Ameesha Patel reacts to Anil Sharma's comment on her refusal to play MIL on-screen; 'will never play mother-in-law for gadar or any other film even if paid 100 crores'

Ameesha Patel's role as strong and innocent Sakina in the iconic Gadar franchise has earned her a special place in fans' hearts. Recently, the film's director, Anil Sharma, revealed that the actress was unwilling to play a mother-in-law on screen and suggested that she embrace the character's progression. Ameesha has now reacted to this and clarified that she won't play a mother-in-law on-screen even if she is offered Rs. 1000 crore.

Recently, Gadar 2's director, Anil Sharma, sat down for an interview with Siddharth Kannan and discussed his conflicts with Ameesha Patel, wherein he mentioned that the actress was unwilling to play a mother-in-law on-screen. He cited the example of Nargis Dutt, who was featured as a mother in Mother India at a young age, and suggested that she should embrace the character's progression.

Now, after sharing a screenshot of Pinkvilla's story about it on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ameesha Patel disagreed with his views and shared a series of tweets. She clarified that she has boundaries on the roles she will play and won't play a mother-in-law on-screen even if she gets Rs.1000 crore from it.

Her post read, "Dear @Anilsharma_dir dear anilji. This is only a film and not a reality of some family, so on screen, I do have a say as to what I want to do and not do respect u loads, but I will never play a mother-in-law for Gadar or any film, even if paid 100 crores."

She further shared her understanding about the role and noted that fans don't expect the Gardar franchise's lead pair Tara (played by Sunny Deol) and Sakina to play in-laws. She penned, "Also, @Anilsharma_dir fans don't want to see Tara Sakina as father-in-law and mother-in-law they love their Tara being a hero and a superhero only."

Although she did not agree with the filmmaker's views, she expressed her respect for him and wished him all the best for his newly released film, Vanvaas, which stars Nana Patekar, Simrat Kaur, and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles.

