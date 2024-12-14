When Ameesha Patel revealed crowd was enraged after seeing Bobby Deol hug her during Humraaz shoot for THIS reason; THROWBACK
Let us revisit the moment when Ameesha Patel left everyone in splits by sharing a fun incident during the filming of Humraaz.
So far, numerous celebrities and Bollywood actors have graced Kapil Sharma's show. They not only spill the beans about the ongoing developments in the industry but also make heartfelt revelations. So, let us rewind to the moment when Ameesha Patel revealed how the crowd got enraged when she hugged Bobby Deol during the climax shoot for Humraaz.
To promote their film Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show. During one of the segments, the actress shared an incident that is etched in her memory even today. Ameesha said, "Jaise Sunny ji bhi dusri filmon ki shooting kar rahe the, toh main inke bhai Bobby Deol ke saath Humraaz ki shooting kar rahi thi (Just like Sunny ji was shooting for other films, I was shooting for Humraaz with his brother Bobby Deol)."
Patel went on to add that they were shooting the climax of Humraaz in Jaipur Fort. She elaborated on how the demand of the scene had Bobby hugging her as they defeated the villain. "End of the film ka shot hai jahan Bobby ko aake mujhe gale lagna hai kyunki villain ko humne 9 do 11 kar diya tha," said Ameesha.
The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress added, "Wahan bahut bada crowd tha jo humein upar se dekh raha tha toh jaise hi Bobby ji ne mujhe gale lagaya toh chillana start ki arey chhor isko, yeh teri bhai ki amanat hai. Tara Singh isko Pakistan se leke aaya (There was a huge crowd there who was watching us from above, so as soon as Bobby ji hugged me, they started shouting, Leave her; she is your brother's and Tara Singh has brought her from Pakistan)."
For the unversed, Gadar 2 was released in 2023 and proved to be a box office success.
