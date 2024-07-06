Anant-Radhika Sangeet: Ranveer Singh dances to No Entry song; INSIDE videos ft. Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir-Alia, Aryan and more go VIRAL

The starry sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is on a roll. The soon-to-be-married couple invited the who's who of Bollywood to keep the entertainment quotient in their lavish wedding. It includes the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

Some inside visuals of B-Town celebrities enjoying the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika have surfaced on the Internet.

Ranveer Singh goes 'No Entry' way in his electrifying performance

In a video posted on Instagram, ahead of his birthday on July 6, Ranveer Singh can be seen performing to Ishq Di Gali Vich, the song from Anees Bazmee's 2005 film, No Entry at the sangeet. His electrifying performance is one of the biggest highlights of the event.

Ranveer wore a sleeveless silver shirt and ripped jeans for his performance. He is sporting a long beard and bushy moustache these days.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone enters the sangeet ceremony

While Ranveer entertained the audience with his performance, his wife, actress Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her oh-so-stunning look for the sangeet. In a video, pregnant Deepika can be seen walking towards the seating area as she flaunts her baby bump in a blue saree.

In another clip, Anant can be seen requesting Salman Khan to be seated on a couch. Salman looks dapper as he walks in style and sits next to the groom-to-be.

Check out the videos here:

Visuals of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawa-Rohit Sharma, Ananya Panday and more

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor happily walked into the main hall of the sangeet night. Alia held Ranbir's hand as the couple walked together inside the hall. They later met the groom-to-be Anant Ambani.

In a clip, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen hugging Sidharth Malhotra as she meets him and his wife, actress Kiara Advani.

Varun Dhawan, who recently welcomed his baby daughter with Natasha Dalal, met Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma at the sangeet ceremony. In a video, Varun can be seen interacting with Rohit as Jawan director Atlee walks in and hugs the cricketer. They are presumably discussing India's win at the T20 World Cup final.

Varun also gave a warm hug to the cricketer.

A video shows Ananya Panday shaking a leg with Vidya Balan as they enjoy the sangeet night. Another visual shows Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan captured in a moment with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

What a fun night it was.

