Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor makes glamorous entry, poses for paps while BF Shikhar Pahariya patiently waits; Watch

Almost all of Bollywood has gathered at the lavish house of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai as the Ambanis host the most awaited sangeet for their kids, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The fun night was also graced by rumored B-town lovers Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. A clip also captured a cute moment between the rumored couple. Check it out!

Shikhar Pahariya patiently waits for Janhvi Kapoor as she poses for the paps

Among the many people who arrived at the star-studded sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are rumored lovebirds, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. While the athlete made a striking entry with his brother, actor Veer Pahariya, he made sure to accompany his rumored ladylove when she stepped at the event in style.

In a viral clip, the rumored couple can be seen walking towards the setup where the paparazzi have been waiting to click B-town stars. Like a sweetheart, Shikhar let his lady enjoy her moment and patiently waited at the door as she posed for the shutterbugs. After getting clicked, the Mili actress even looked for Shikhar as she left the spot.

Take a look:

In her outfit, the actress looked like a dream. That glittery lehenga in the shared of blue and green exuded royal vibes and the peacock feather details on the skirt with a little train looked stunning on her chiseled body.

Advertisement

Earlier, at Anant and Radhika’s Mameru ceremony, she attended the venue in style along with her beau Shikhar Pahariya. At the Sangeet hosted on July 5, celebs like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Shanaya Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others made stylish entry.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

After hosting two lavish pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will finally get married on July 12. The three-day saga will star with the ‘Shubh Vivaah’ and end with the starry wedding reception in Mumbai on July 14.

Several international artists like Justin Bieber, Adele, Lana Del Rey, and Drake are set to perform at the Sangeet ceremony on July 5.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal make first appearance post welcoming baby girl; Sidharth-Kiara dazzle