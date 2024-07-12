Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian and Khloe to shoot event for reality show The Kardashians?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is getting grand with each international celebrity arriving in Mumbai. For a couple of hours, Mumbai’s private airport has become one of the most star-studded locations as eminent names from across the globe have been arriving for the big event. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian added a dash of glamor as they touched down in India's Mumbai on July 11. We shared a glimpse of every little movement of the sister duo and now we have learned that they will be documenting the wedding for their reality show The Kardashians.

According to a report by India Today, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are going to document the entire wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for their reality show on Hulu, The Kardashians. It is said that the divas have got their entire glam team along with them so that they look their best during their visit.

Their hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist along with their filming producers have accompanied too to film their journey from arrival in India, their time at the wedding to their departure. For the unversed, the reality show is on its 5th season currently and the highlights from the Ambani wedding might feature in its 6th season.

It is both Kim and Khloe’s first visit to India and they seem to be making the most out of it. At the wedding, these beauties are reportedly going to wear a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and we bet fans cannot wait to see them dazzle in the Indian attire.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s grand welcome at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Taking to their social media handles, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are sharing every single moment from their grand welcome at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai's Colaba. The staff at the luxury hotel welcomed the divas with garlands, further presenting them with a bouquet of flowers. Kim and Khloe were also welcomed with tilak. Only recently, it was observed that the Kardashians were enjoying a rickshaw ride around Mumbai.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Vivaah is scheduled for July 12. The next ceremony planned is the grand reception, scheduled to be held on July 14.

