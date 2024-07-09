Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: Nita Ambani ordered 50-60 sarees from Banaras to bring global attention to garment

Looking at the pre-wedding celebrations that the billionaire family hosted for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, it’s safe to say that their wedding would be one of the biggest events in the industry.

Hence, the groom’s mother has reportedly decided to use this opportunity to bring the Banarasi saree to the world map and make it the talk of the town. Read on!

Banarasi sarees to grab eyeballs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Soon after returning from their second pre-wedding bash in Italy and Rome, Nita Ambani flew to the holy Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on June 24 to offer the first wedding invite of the couple and seek the Lord’s blessings. She then went to a local saree store in the city to shop for some Banarasi sarees.

Now, a report by India Today suggested that the businesswoman and philanthropist has decided to use her son’s grand event to bring attention to the garment which is the pride of the holy city.

Nita Ambani bought 50-60 Banarasi saree for her son’s wedding

In order to give exposure to the intricate weaving and the hard work of the skilled artisans, Reliance Foundation’s Chairperson has also reportedly bought nearly 50-60 sarees for the megaevent. She even held a meeting with weavers at her hotel to finalize the intricate details of the sarees that would make it to the opulent wedding event.

The publication also suggested that the bulk order of the Banarasi sarees has now been completed. However, more details about them have been kept under wraps.

Talking about how this step by Mrs. Ambani will help the craftsmen get more business on an international level, a sari trader and exporter told the above-mentioned publication, “When the Banarasi saree is worn at the Ambani family's wedding, it will once again be talked about worldwide,” said Praveen Agarwal.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony

On July 8, the Ambanis invited some of their close ones from the industry to be part of the intimate traditional event. While Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh brought swag, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Orry, and others looked stunning in their desi avatars. The couple will now get married on July 12 which will be followed by a lavish reception.

