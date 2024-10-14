Ananya Panday admits to sharing crying pictures on Instagram; says 'I feel like I look really good when...'

Ananya Panday’s film career seems in control with the kind of work that’s coming her way. Earlier this month, she shared the screen with Vihaan Samat in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL which dropped on OTT. As she discussed relationships and social media with the team, the actress also revealed she loves crying as it makes her look good.

During a podcast with Netflix India, Ananya Panday admitted that she loves crying. The young actress stated that some of the best pictures come when she sheds a tear. Additionally, she also revealed that she has posted her crying pictures on Instagram because she feels “I look ready good when I cry.”

The Gehriyaan actress also backed her statement by stating that getting teary-eyed gives her a natural glow and glassy-eye effect. It’s so good that whenever she is having a meltdown, she looks into the mirror, and says ‘Not bad’, and then goes back to crying. “I love crying,” Panday divulged.

This isn’t the first time that the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress has spoken about her love for crying. In one of the segments hosted by We Are Yuvaa on YouTube, the actress stated that she finds it tough to express herself because she starts crying immediately. Hence, when faced with such situations, she thinks the ideal thing to do is to step aside and take a breather even though she doesn’t like it. But every time she has done it, it has always ended better. “So, I should be doing that,” she quipped.

While talking to Humans of Bombay, Ananya admitted that she cringes at herself all the time. “I think I have gotten better at looking at myself on screen but when I started out even if someone was watching a video of me on their phone, I would run out of the room,” Chunky and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter stated adding that she can’t hear her own voice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the tentatively titled movie, Shankara alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. It will be reportedly based on the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ authored by Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat. Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it will be backed by Karan Johar.

