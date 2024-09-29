Ananya Panday reveals she 'cringe' at herself 'all the time' but has gotten better now: 'I couldn't hear my own voice'

Ananya Panday is now gearing up for Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller, CTRL. Ananya has now got candid about how the SOTY2 actress 'cringe' at herself 'all the time', however, she has gotten better in recent times. Talking about her past work, the Call Me Bae star admitted that she couldn't hear her voice back then.

During her new interview with Humans of Bombay, Ananya Panday was asked to comment on whether she has ever felt 'cringe' after watching her interviews, movies or any past work.

Ananya admitted, "I cringe at myself all the time. I think I have gotten better looking at myself on screen but when I started out even if someone was watching a video of me on their phone, I would run out of the room. Like I couldn't hear my own voice."

The CTRL actress added that she couldn't look at herself on screen. So much so that Ananya expressed that she wouldn't want to see people watching her work. The Call Me Bae star shared that she would freak out back then, adding that things have been better these days.

In an earlier interview with India Today, Ananya Panday opened up about whether she gives importance to people's opinions about her. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared that she is taking risks in her career and that her self-worth depends on how people perceive her work. The young actress clarified that she isn't taking their two cents seriously in her personal life.

Ananya's upcoming film, CTRL, also stars Mismatched actor Vihaan Samat in the lead role. It will be released on Netflix on October 4, 2024. It is co-produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. This is to note that the makers of CTRL recently released the trailer of the Ananya-starrer on YouTube.

In the trailer, Ananya as Nella can be seen creating an account on an artificial intelligence application called CTRL. Her character is shown giving away control of her life to a digital identity that erases her beau Joe from real life.

Mismatched actor Vihaan Samat is playing the role of Joe in the upcoming film. The trailer also features cameos of YouTubers Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat.

On the work front, after her big debut in 2019, Ananya Panday was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh the same year. Apart from Ananya, the 2019 film starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The actress then worked opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli in 2020.

In 2022, Ananya was featured in Shakun Batra's directorial venture, Gehraaiyaan. It co-starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa as the leads. She later worked in South star Vijay Devarakonda's film, Liger, which was simultaneously released in Telugu.

Ananya then worked in a coming-of-age-buddy-drama, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023, also starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the leads.

The actress made her digital debut with Karan Johar's produced comedy-drama, Call Me Bae this year. It was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series will be renewed for a second season.

Born to Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday started her career with Karan Johar's 2019 film, Student of the Year 2. It also starred Tiger Shroff and then newcomer Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

