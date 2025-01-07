Ananya Panday reveals why she made fun of her viral moment with Siddhant Chaturvedi about ‘struggle'; 'I’ve come to realize…’

Ananya Panday's journey in the Hindi film industry has been closely witnessed by her fans since her debut. The actress, who used to be at the receiving end of trolls once, impressed fans when she joked about her viral moment with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her web series, Call Me Bae. Recently, the actress opened up about it and explained that she now focuses on making social media work for her rather than getting burdened by it.

In a new interview with Forbes, Ananya Panday shared her views on her infamous moment with Siddhant Chaturvedi when he responded to her comments on the struggles faced by star kids, saying, "Where our dreams end, their struggles begin." It quickly went viral and brought widespread trolling for the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress.

But, rather than getting burdened by it, the 26-year-old took control of the narrative by using the viral moment as a joke in Call Me Bae. She explained that her new perspective on managing social media criticism is to make it work for her.

"I've come to realize that the more power you give social media, the more it will burden you. So, my recent approach has been to find a way to make it work for you. I just don't take the pressure of taking it too seriously," she explained.

At the same time, Panday acknowledged that she had an easy way in the Hindi film industry and mentioned that when she entered Bollywood, there was a negative association with the word nepotism that continues to date. But, rather than pushing it away, she has learned to take pride in her legacy and her father Chunky Panday's work.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in an untitled film co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She also has Chand Mera Dil co-starring Lakshya in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals being nervous about whether audience will get bored watching her in Call Me Bae and CTRL; ‘I'm in every frame’