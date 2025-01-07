Did you know Ananya Panday took Sridevi's reference to nail her character in Call Me Bae? Director Collin D'Cunha reveals

Ananya Panday won hearts with her remarkable performance in Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae. The actress, who made her OTT debut with the show, is also gearing up for its second season. In a recent interview, Call Me Bae director Collin D'Cunha revealed that he developed a code word for Ananya—Sridevi. He explained that the legendary actress's signature expressions, like rolling her eyes and giggling, served as a reference to help Panday with her performance.

According to Forbes India, Collin D'Cunha revealed that while Ananya Panday has a natural sense of humor in real life, performing comedy on screen can be quite challenging. He noted that emotional scenes come effortlessly to her, as she can cry on cue, with her expressive eyes adding to the impact.

However, during the initial stages of filming, D'Cunha observed that Ananya was delivering some dialogues in a natural and straightforward manner, which was unexpected and different from the version of her he was familiar with.

To help her tap into a more animated persona, D'Cunha came up with a unique approach: he used the code word "Sridevi" as a reference. He explained that he wanted Ananya to channel the playful, mischievous energy of Sridevi's iconic Chaalbaaz character with expressions like rolling her eyes and giggling.

Once Ananya embraced this direction, she realized she didn't need to overthink her performance, and comedy started coming to her naturally. D'Cunha mentioned that her delivery of certain lines was so entertaining that he often laughed behind the monitor.

Ananya admitted that she was initially nervous about doing comedy. She explained that her character required more than just delivering funny lines; it also required physical comedy, including clumsy movements and dramatic actions.

She added that even when her character wasn't speaking, she often had to be doing something humorous or engaging in the background.

Panday is currently busy shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae.

