Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday shares FIRST video of her new born son with hubby Ivor McCray; Watch

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday has been in the headlines after she dropped a cute reel announcing the birth of her son with hubby Ivor McCray. The social media influencer now took to her Instagram handle to share the first video of her newborn and disclosed the face of her son. Well, we bet this video is going to make you go aww and it is surely going to be the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

Alanna Panday shared the first video of her son

Taking to her Instagram reels, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday dropped a video of her son. The video begins with a focus on a baby cot as baby clothes and an ultrasound copy is kept on it, while the social media influencer stands right in front of it with only her baby bump visible in the frame. The frame then transitions into a baby as he sleeps on the cot.

Sharing this adorable video, Alanna wrote, “Waited so long to meet you.”

Check it out:

Ananya Panday was all hearts for her newborn nephew

On July 8 as Alanna Panday dropped a cute video of her and hubby Ivor McCray announcing the arrival of their little one, Ananya Panday could not stop gushing over her nephew. The video begins with Ivor sitting on a bed as he calls Alanna who then enters the frame with their son in her arms.

The couple was dressed in blue outfits and the newborn too was wrapped in a blue attire. The happiness was clearly reflected on the new parents’ faces as they shared a sweet kiss. The caption read, “Our little angel is here.”

Ananya reshared this post on her Instagram stories and expressed her happiness by writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday is all geared up to make her OTT debut with Call Me Bae. The teaser of the show is released and fans are eagerly waiting for it. She has also teamed up with Vikramaditya Motwane for a crime thriller.

