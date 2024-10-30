Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday posts cutest birthday wish for his ‘superstar’; Mom Bhavana drops adorable childhood video of ‘expression queen’

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today, i.e. October 30, 2024. On the special occasion, the proud parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday posted the most adorable birthday wishes for their daughter with her cutesy childhood videos.

Chunky Panday shared an aww-so-cute childhood video with his daughter, Ananya Panday that began with him asking his little one, "Kissi karke dikhao (plant a kiss)" followed by several adorable pictures from their vacations and happy times together.

Extending the sweetest wish, the Housefull 5 actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my Superstar From your First Director/cameraman/Fan. Wish you all the Fame, Health, Wealth and Happiness in the World. Love you Dad"

Ananya's reaction to the posts

In addition to this, Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Panday also shared an adorable video featuring the birthday girl with her sister, Rysa Panday. In the video, we can see Chunky feeding syrup to the Call Me Bae while being a little kiddo she was seen throwing tantrums and Bhavana was also heard speaking from behind.

"Happy Birthday my Drama Queen @ananyapanday love you tooooo much. May all your dreams come true. Shine on #expressionqueen," the post was captioned.

As one can expect, fans thronged the comments section gushing over the actress’ cuteness. A fan wrote, "That ooooh after cough syrup tho" while another fan wrote, "Can't believe this cutie trun 26 today" and another user wrote, "Awww love her" and another fan stated, "Cuties Yes, drama queen all the way But a very very good actress indeed ...God bless."

Ahead of the actress’ birthday, Bhavana had shared a video with her little munchkin while she interacted with them. Chunky can be asking his daughter "Kidhar ja rahe ho (Where are you going?)" Ananya replies, "Birthday party." Chunky further asks "Kiska birthday party (Whose birthday party?)" She says, "Main mere birthday party mein nahin ja rahi hoon (I am not going to my birthday party)."

"Birthday Eve @ananyapanday !!! Loads of love and some forced kisses," Bhavana had mentioned in her caption.

Ananya made her acting debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Having worked in several remarkable projects, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She is currently shooting for Call Me Bae 2.

