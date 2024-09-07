10 best Anil Kapoor dialogues: ‘Aaj jhuth bola toh mithai’ and other Jhakaas lines

Celebrated actor Anil Kapoor, who received recognition in the lead role of Woh Saat Din in 1983, has been contributing to Hindi cinema for decades. Anil Kapoor is aging like a fine wine and has proved his versatility in his iconic performances over the years. While some fans remember him as Lakhan of Ram Lakhan, others admire him as Majnu Bhai of Welcome. There are several Anil Kapoor dialogues that we have grown up listening to in his films.

Anil’s entertaining performance as Kishan in No Entry was the highlight of his filmography. “Roz sach bolta hoon to pitai aaj pehli baar jhuth bola toh mithai!” Remember?

Likewise, Anil Kapoor has been making us feel a variety of emotions through his performances. We present you with the best Anil Kapoor dialogues.

10 best Anil Kapoor dialogues that prove how versatile he is:

1. Rajiv bhai aap naraaz mat ho, pyaar se samjhana hai na samjhayenge, waise bhi ye pyaar bhi bahot pyaara hota hai.

This dialogue is from Anil Kapoor’s iconic comedy film, Welcome. Anil, as Majnu Bhai aka Sagar says this line during a scene with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This is when Majnu Bhai tells them that he will make Uday Shetty’s film director understand with love.

2. Ye kya bhagwan? Roz sach bolta hoon to pitai aaj pehli baar jhuth bola toh mithai! Biwiyon ko bewakoof banana kuch zyada mushkil nahin hai. Mai bhi Prem ki tarah no entry mein ghus jaaoon?

Remember when Anil Kapoor, as Kishan spoke about lying to his wife, Kajal played by Lara Dutta in No Entry? Kishan says these lines to God.

3. Main koi cheez tukdo mein pasand nahi karta ... I want everything completely my own.

Anil Kapoor mouthed this dialogue in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. Anil as Karan Oberoi says this line to his on-screen fiance, Jiya Yashvardhan, played by Katrina Kaif.

4. Bada haathi pakadne se pehle thoda rassi ko dheel deni chahiye, 1 2 ka 4 aur 4 2 ka 1.

This is from Anil Kapoor’s popular film, Ram Lakhan. Anil as Lakhan joins the police department and says this dialogue as a cop.

5. Hum dard bechte hai, khareedte nahi hai.

Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of music producer Vikrant Kapoor in Taal, says this to Aishwarya Rai’s character Mansi Shankar.

6. Aadmi zabaan se kuch kehta hai...dimaag se kuch aur sochta hai...aur dil kuch aur hi chahta hai

Anil Kapoor was cast as Anand Singh or Sikander in Subhash Ghai’s film Trimurti. This dialogue by Anil in the movie mirrors the reality of human tendencies.

7. Hindu marriage act ke mutabik, ek patni ke hote hue koi doosri shaadi nahin kar sakta…kaise (haan) kardun Kajal? Zeher ko chakh kar parakhne ki zidd karrhi ho aur mai haan kardun? Nahin ye nahin ho sakta.

Remember when Sridevi’s character Kajal gets her husband, Raj (Anil Kapoor) to marry a rich woman in return for enormous wealth in Judaai? This dialogue is from a scene when Anil as Raj tries to make his wife understand that he can’t marry another woman as per the Hindu Marriage Act.

8. Aaj tak tum log baimaani aur zulm ka bazaar garam karte rahe ... magar ab tumhare zulm aur paap ke pyale chalak uthe hai ... ab tumhare ek ek jurm ka hisaab liya jayega.

And here comes a dialogue from his iconic titular role in Mr. India. Anil’s character Arun, who has the power to be invisible to the naked eye, delivers this dialogue while giving a warning to Teja or Daaga.

9. Jab main tumhari Umar ka tha main bus mein office jaya karta tha aur paise nahin hote the to paidal, joote ghis-ghiske phat jaate the. I worked very hard, Kabir.

Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Kamal Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do, says this to his son, Kabir (Ranveer Singh). It happens in a scene when Kamal’s wife, Neelam Mehra, played by Shefali Shah, informs them that she will buy the plane for Kabir that Kamal is selling.

10. Abey sun bina signal ke mobile, kal tak mujhe 5 khokhe chahiye samjha?

Remember Welcome’s scene when Anil Kapoor as Majnu Bhai enters Paresh Rawal’s character Dr. Ghungroo’s store? In the sequence, Majnu threatens him, asking for Rs 5 crore as the extortion money. Wasn’t the scene hilarious?

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is best known for movies like Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Welcome, No Entry, Karma, Trimurti, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more. He was also seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s film, AK vs AK in 2020.

Anil Kapoor’s recent works include films like Fighter and Saavi. He is now gearing up for upcoming movies, War 2 and Alpha. While Ayan Mukherji is directing War 2, Alpha is backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Anil Kapoor is truly an icon. Which dialogue did you love the most?

