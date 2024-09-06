9 Govinda and Shakti Kapoor movies: Coolie No. 1 and more films of Raja Babu and Nandu Sabka Bandhu

Bollywood has entertained us with several iconic comic duos over the years, such as Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar, Govinda and Kader Khan, and Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. One notable duo was Govinda and Shakti Kapoor. Their camaraderie in the '90s and early 2000s is still cherished today. Remember how entertaining their movies were?

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor worked in movies like Coolie No. 1, Rajaji, Raja Babu, and Bhagam Bhag. We present you with their collaborations in movies.

9 Govinda and Shakti Kapoor movies that you will need popcorn handy for:

1. Coolie No.1

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 1995

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It also featured Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles. The story follows a matchmaker on his mission to teach a lesson to an arrogant rich man, Hoshiyar Chand.

He meets Govinda’s character, Raju Coolie, and asks him to disguise as a prince, Kunwar Pratap Singh. The matchmaker devises a plan with Raju to marry Hoshiyar’s daughter, Malti, played by Karisma Kapoor. The film has hilarious twists and turns.

Shakti Kapoor was cast as Malti’s uncle, Goverdhan Mama in the film.

2. Raja Babu

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Release year: 1994

Genre: Comedy/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Raja Babu delves into the story of Raja, the spoiled man who is adopted by a wealthy couple in a village. Raja falls in love with Madhu, a city girl, and plans to woo her with his charm and wealth. However, he is rejected for his lack of education and unsophisticated nature.

Govinda played the role of Raja, and Karisma was cast as Madhu. Shakti Kapoor played his sidekick, Nandu. Govinda and Shakti’s camaraderie was the highlight of this film. Remember Shakti’s iconic dialogue, “Nandu sabka bandhu”?

3. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 5.2

Release year: 2002

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare featured Govinda and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. The 2002 film is about Kader Khan’s character Aklinder, aka Topichand Bhangari, who wants his daughter, Kiran, to marry a gangster. Kiran, however, falls in love with a wealthy man, Raj. The couple then plans to impress her father while he disguises himself as a gangster.

Govinda was cast as Raj Oberoi and Bobdeya Dada. Raveena played Kiran Bhangari. Shakti Kapoor was cast as Shakti Dada, the gangster.

4. Saajan Chale Sasural

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Satish Kaushik, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 5.9

Release year: 1996

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: ZEE5

Saajan Chale Sasural starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu in the lead roles. The film follows a love triangle between the lead characters, Shyamsunder, Pooja, and Divya. Govinda played the role of Shyamsunder, a music enthusiast who learns about the demise of his first wife, Karisma’s character, Pooja, in the village.

He later marries Divya, the daughter of the cassette company’s chairman, Khurana. Shakti Kapoor was cast as a singer in the film.

5. Rajaji

Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.8

Release year: 1999

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 1999 film Rajaji featured Govinda and Raveena Tandon as leads. While Govinda played the role of Rajaji, Raveena was cast as his love interest, Payal. Shakti Kapoor’s character was called Dhanpat Rai.

Rajaji wants to marry a rich woman to have an easy life. He marries Payal thinking she is rich but she turns out to be the daughter of a gardener. Rajaji denounces her as his wife. He later realizes his mistake and wins her over.

6. Karz Chukana Hai

Cast: Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Kader Khan, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.9

Release year: 1991

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Bimal Kumar, Karz Chukana Hai starred Govinda and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The plot is inspired by Kumar’s 1989 film, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. Kader Khan plays the role of Atmaram, an arrogant and alcoholic man. Atmaram hails from a humble background and wants to live a luxurious life. He forces his son, Vijay to fulfill his expectations.

Govinda played the role of Atmaram’s second son, Ravi. Juhi Chawla was cast as his love interest Radha. Shakti Kapoor played Seth Usman in the film.

7. Bhagam Bhag

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2006

Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Priyadarshan, the plot of Bhagam Bhag centers on a theater group headed by Champak Chaturvedi, played by Paresh Rawal. They are given a chance to perform in London but encounter that their main actress has vanished.

The film starred Akshay Kumar and Govinda as the main members, Bunty and Babla, in the theater group. Shakti Kapoor was cast as Guru. Govinda and Shakti’s scenes in this comedy thriller were quite hilarious.

8. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai

Cast: Govinda, Sonali Bendre, Rinke Khanna, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.9

Release year: 2000

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: ZEE5

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai starred Govinda and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film explores the story of an innocent man named Ganga (Govinda), who is raised by a foster couple in a village. Upon returning to his family in the city, he struggles to adjust to modern society.

Shakti Kapoor was cast as Avinash Trivedi in the movie.

9. Aankhen

Cast: Govinda, Chunky Panday, Kader Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Release year: 1993

Genre: Comedy/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by David Dhawan, Aankhen starred Govinda and Chunky Panday as leads. They were cast as brothers, Munnu and Bunnu. Kader Khan played the role of their father.

Munnu and Bunnu play practical jokes on people. One joke goes too far, causing Bunnu to disappear, and he is believed to be dead. People think that Munnu is behind his disappearance.

Govinda played the dual roles, namely Bunnu and Gaurishankar, in the film. Shakti Kapoor was cast as Tejeshwar in the 1993 movie.

Which one is your favorite?

