Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn says Amitabh Bachchan is 'intelligent, normal, sane today also only because...'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are gearing up for their upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Going by the trailer of Neeraj Pandey's directorial, the romantic thriller looks intriguing to watch.

Ajay recently spoke about Amitabh Bachchan being enthusiastic about working continuously.

Amitabh Bachchan loves to work, says Ajay Devgn

During the promotion of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on NH Studioz, Ajay Devgn said he believes in working till you live. Ajay cited an example of Amitabh Bachchan and called him "normal and sane" for working at the age of 81.

"I hope everybody believes this as well- that till whatever age you live, you keep working. The moment you stop working and decide to chill in life, you will age three times faster," the 55-year-old actor said.

Referring to Big B, Ajay said, "He loves to work; he’s continuously working at this age also. He’s intelligent, normal, sane today also, only because he’s working."

The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actor stated that everyone comes with an expiry date while adding that it can be delayed if you keep working harder.

Ajay Devgn is the happiest on the set

Ajay Devgn said that as we grow older, people don't know how to process a break in their lives. Many people even "forget" their hobbies, he added.

Ajay shared his experience, saying that he is always quite happy being on set.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, producer Boney Kapoor spoke about how Ajay Devgn will last beyond his 80s "as long as he wishes to act" like that of Amitabh Bachchan.

For the uninitiated, Ajay Devgn has worked with Amitabh Bachahn in films like Hindustan Ki Kasam, Major Saab, Khakhee, Hum Kisise Kam Nahin, and Satyagraha. Meanwhile, Big B was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

All about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The upcoming film chronicles the lives of Krishna and Vasudha, a couple who meet after 23 years as they explore the evolving dynamics of their relationship.

It will be released on July 5 this year.

