Ayushmann Khurrana on playing gay in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: This stereotype needed to be shattered

After having an amazing year in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain his audience again in 2020 with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of the movie which was released a few days back has been loved and appreciated by its viewers. Ayushmannn's performance in the trailer made his fans go crazy over him. From his new avatar to the kissing scene with Jitendra Kumar, audiences are just eager to watch the movie in theaters.

Ayushmann for the first time will be seen playing the role of a homosexual character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Speaking about it, the actor said to Mid Day that doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of his life. Many people from the industry asked him to rethink this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But he knew this stereotype needed to be shattered, and decided to take the plunge.

Speaking about him choosing great scripts, Ayushmann said, "My family told me to always act on my instincts, without thinking of what society or my immediate community will say about me. I have a free pass to do all things quirky, and I wanted to raise awareness on the taboos linked with the LGBTQ community at large."

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

