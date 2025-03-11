Be Happy actor Nora Fatehi says producers promised her future roles in exchange for free songs and then 'disappeared'; 'I have stopped...'

Nora Fatehi began her journey in the film industry over a decade ago, initially as an actor, but soon became widely recognized for her appearances in high-energy dance numbers. With her recent roles and the upcoming Be Happy, audiences are now seeing a different side of her as an actress. Recently, she made shocking revelations about producers asking her to free songs in exchange for future roles. She shared "I stopped being so sensitive. I stopped crying about things because I was a crier."

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi reflected on her journey, sharing that she has become more resilient over time. She admitted being deeply affected by rejections, missed opportunities, and gossip, but eventually realized that such setbacks didn’t hold real significance.

Instead of depending on others, the Dilbar girl decided to create her own opportunities, recognizing her own abilities to communicate, market herself, and navigate the industry independently.

The ABCD 2 actress further mentioned that she stopped relying on agencies, producers, and directors who made empty promises, such as offering her roles in exchange for performing dance numbers, only to later disappear. Learning from these experiences, she stated that she now only takes on projects based on her own choices, without expecting anything in return.

Nora shared her thoughts on how she is often perceived in the industry, stating that while some actresses consider her arrogant, she believes she is simply confident and real. The Madgaon Express actress further pointed out the industry’s double standards, explaining that many established actresses successfully balance lead roles in films while also performing in dance sequences.

Talking about her work, the Crakk actress revealed that her schedule keeps her constantly traveling between Dubai and India for work. Mentioning a hectic schedule with hardly any breaks, minimal sleep, and no personal life, Nora jokingly added that she barely has time to eat.

Dismissing any speculation about stepping away from the industry, Nora asserted that she has no plans of leaving the industry and intends to continue working in Bollywood while also pursuing her international music career. She'll be next seen in Be Happy, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.