Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan’s on-screen daughter Inayat Verma calls him ‘mature yet childish’; Jr. B says THIS about her

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his next film Be Happy where he steps into the role of a single parent. His on-screen daughter, Inayat Verma, recently shared her experience working with him, calling him ‘mature yet childish.’ The young actress was equally praised by Abhishek, who described her as a ‘full-on actress.’

In an interview with ETimes, Inayat opened up about her experience working with Junior Bachchan in Be Happy. She said, “Abhishek bhaiya is mature and childish at the same time; it’s a compliment! Recalling a moment on set, she shared how nervous she was about a dance scene, but Abhishek’s support made all the difference.

While others pushed her to perform, he took the time to help her relax. "Abhishek Bhaiya relaxed me a lot. And we relaxed for 20-30 minutes and rehearsed it a couple of times. Then the shot was shot," the 12-year-old said, appreciating his kindness and fun-loving nature.

Abhishek also shared his experience working with Inayat Verma, praising her professionalism and dedication. Reflecting on their collaboration, he admitted that working with children often comes with certain expectations and that they might need extra guidance or patience. However, Inayat completely shattered those notions.

Recalling their first project together, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how she impressed him by not only knowing her own lines but also his! "She’s not a kid—she’s just petite. She is a full-on actress," he said, calling her one of the most professional actors he has ever worked with. In fact, there were times when he forgot his lines, and she would prompt him mid-shot, saying, ‘Abhishek bhaiya, aapka dialogue ye hai.’ Calling her a true gift, he expressed admiration for her talent, dedication, and ability to master entire scenes with ease.

Meanwhile, Abhishek reunites with young talent Inayat in Be Happy, following their previous collaboration in the 2020 film Ludo. This heartwarming drama, set to premiere on Prime Video on March 14, also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

Produced by Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd and backed by Lizelle Remo D’Souza, the film delves into the emotional journey of a family grappling with loss while discovering the power of love and resilience.