Be Happy: Remo D’Souza opens up about Abhishek Bachchan starrer being tagged as dance film; ‘Could have been anything...’

Remo D'Souza began his career in the film industry as a dancer and choreographer, contributing to projects like Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and Saathiya. A decade later, he transitioned into directing with Faltu. Now, as he ventures into the OTT space with Be Happy, a heartfelt father-daughter tale intertwined with dance, he recently addressed the film being labeled as dance-based and added, "The dance could have been anything, but it fit the story here."

Director Remo D'Souza, known for dance-centric films like the ABCD series, shared in an interview with Hindustan Times that dance was never his initial comfort zone. He explained that if it had been, his first directorial venture would have been a dance film.

Instead, he began with Faltu, an educational drama unrelated to dance. He revealed that his foray into dance films happened after his involvement in a dance reality show, which inspired him to explore the genre as it was relatively unexplored in Indian cinema.

Remo acknowledged that while the success of his dance-based films brought him recognition, it also led to him being typecast as a dance filmmaker. He explained that after the first ABCD film became a hit, its sequel, ABCD 2, was also a major success, further solidifying his image as a dance film director.

He noted that in the industry, labels are assigned quickly, and despite directing a superhero film (A Flying Jatt) and an action film (Race 3), he continued to be primarily associated with dance movies.

Remo D'Souza described Be Happy as an emotional father-daughter story where dance plays a supporting role rather than the central theme. He explained that the Abhishek Bachchan starrer revolves around a father who reluctantly learns to dance to help his daughter achieve her dream.

According to him, the essence of the film lies in its emotions, with dance naturally fitting into the narrative. He also shared a relatable insight about how children perceive their parents, mentioning that despite being a public figure, at home, he is simply a father, providing him with a humbling reality check.

Be Happy also stars Nora Fatehi and Nassar. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025.