Be Happy OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan-led father-daughter dance movie

Abhishek Bachchan has collaborated with director Remo D’Souza for a dance movie called Be Happy. It will be an emotional tale revolving around a father-daughter relationship. The film was officially announced in 2024 and it is now gearing up for its premiere on OTT. Read on to find out more details about the movie’s direct-to-digital release.

When and Where to Watch Be Happy

The announcement of Be Happy’s OTT release was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Abhishek Bachchan starrer will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Holi. The audience will have the chance to enjoy this heartwarming story from the comfort of their homes during the festive time.

Official Poster and Plot of Be Happy

Ahead of Be Happy’s release, a new poster of the film was unveiled by the makers. It featured Abhishek Bachchan’s character with Inayat verma, who plays his daughter in the movie. They were seen sitting together on a bed with posters of Nora Fatehi’s dancer character put up on the wall behind them.

The caption of the post read, “why worry, when you can be happy #BeHappyOnPrime, March 14.”

Check out the new poster here!

The father-daughter relationship will be the core of the film. Earlier, the makers shed light on the plot with a summary. It read, “Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness.”

Cast and Crew of Be Happy

Alongside Abhishek Bachchan, the cast of Be Happy includes Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Lizelle Remo D’souza under the banner Remo D’Souza Entertainment. It is written by Remo D’Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Be Happy.