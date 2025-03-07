Nadaaniyan Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com on Netflix

The romantic comedy Nadaaniyan has been released on Netflix today, March 7, 2025. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. The netizens who have already watched the Shauna Gautam directorial shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Check out 10 tweets in this piece to find out the audience’s opinion about the latest movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised Nadaaniyan for being simple and innocent. Some viewers also appreciated Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s performances as well as the supporting cast.

One person said, “#IbrahimAliKhan's acting is awesome & good to see #KhushiKapoor's acting is improving as well #Nadaaniyan.”

A netizen praised debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, saying, “Just finished Nadaaniyan and there is something about Ibrahim’s screen presence hits different! #IbrahimAliKhan #Nadaaniyan.”

Another post lauded the supporting cast, stating, “Mahima and Riya sen coming back to the movies was really good to watch. Wish they could have given more screentime to Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. They are terrific actors. Suniel Shetty is as awesome as he is. Khushi looks pretty throughout. #Nadaaniyan.”

One tweet read, “I loved Nadaaniyan. I'm sure people aren't going to give reviews because of the cast but I loved the innocence of the film. It doesn't have to be complicated all the time. Much needed romcom. Yes, I started for ibrahim.”

A user shared, “Watching #Nadaaniyan The vibe of the movie is very Gen Z.”

Another review read, “Didn’t expect much from #Nadaaniyan, but it was a cute time-pass watch.”

Nadaaniyan revolves around Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s characters, Arjun and Pia, two college students. The synopsis of the movie stated, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

The cast of Nadaaniyan also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It can be streamed on Netflix.