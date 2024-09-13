Berlin Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Aparshakti Khurana and Rahul Bose’s exhilarating spy thriller

Aparshakti Khurana jumped from playing a dedicated pal in the horror-comedy movie Stree 2 to playing a sign language expert in the mystery thriller Berlin. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, it also stars Rahul Bose, Ishwak Singh, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi. As the gripping movie is released on Zee5 on September 13, 2024, cinema lovers will be looking forward to watching it. But before you see the cast in action, consider reading some reviews of netizens.

Here are 10 tweets to read before watching Berlin on OTT:

After its premiere in multiple film festivals last year, Berlin was released today on a streaming platform for the audience to enjoy. Cinema buffs who enjoyed the movie on the first day took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about it.

A user stated that while Aparshakti Khurana and Rahul Bose showcased their acting prowess, Ishwak Singh was like a surprise package. She penned, “Watched #Berlin on #Zee5 & I must say what an espionage drama. It really kept me hooked till the end.@RahulBose1 & @Aparshakti have proved their metal time & again but @IshwakSingh was a surprise package. I was bowled by his flawless & impactful acting. Must Watch #BerlinOnZEE5.”

Another user penned that both of them should be lauded for their award-winning performances. “Ishwak Singh aur Aparshakti Khurana dono ko koi award do yaar itna badhiya kaam kiya hai Berlin movie me ekdam natural acting ki hai yaar streaming on @ZEE5India @IshwakSingh & @Aparshakti (fire emoji)” stated the Twitter user.

A third cinemaholic stated in her review, “#Berlin is a Good Film & the credit goes to @IshwakSingh @Aparshakti for taking the narrative ahead. More than the plot, it’s their performance as actors which is gripping. An OTT masterpiece.”

Sharing his two cents about the mystery-thriller, a fourth penned, “Bose in all forms is magnanimous be it Subhas/stereo or RugbyRahul but yes Aparshakti hs bn Apartalented and Sarabai steals it stupendously as AKhandsome. It's a watch dat was highly waited & proved to utmost thrill. Bravo team.”

Will you watch all of them in action this weekend?

