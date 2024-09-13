Sector 36 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal’s gripping dark thriller

After playing an obsessive lover in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey showed yet another dark side of his character in the dark thriller, Sector 36. Directed by Aditya Nimbalka, the show, which is loosely based on the 2006 Noida serial murders, was released on September 13 on Netflix. If you’re thinking about giving the gripping movie a watch then you should consider reading the reviews of netizens who have already spent their time enjoying it.

10 Twitter reviews to consider before watching Sector 36:

Several movie buffs wait for Friday to watch new content and share their two cents about the same on social media. Earlier today, Sector 36 was dropped on OTT which shows Vikrant Massey playing a dark character. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana in key roles.

According to a user on X (formerly Twitter), Sector 36 is a must-watch. In his review, he penned, “#Sector36 horrifying perfect fantastic must watch thumbs up @VikrantMassey sir u nailed it top notch with @Deepakdobriyaal sir @DrAkashKhurana saw after a long time @MaddockFilms. I gave movie 5 out of 5 events @NetflixIndia inspired by true events must watch.”

Penning her mind, another user wrote, “@VikrantMassey another powerful/detailed performance in #Sector36@Deepakdobriyaal plays a challenging role & is as brilliant as ever. The writing & screenplay shines otherwise it is not easy to watch the representation of the gruesome/traumatic serial murders of Nithari. Gripping.”

A third stated, “Thrilled to see @Deepakdobriyaal taking the lead—what a fantastic opportunity, and he absolutely nailed it! #VikrantMassey also delivers an outstanding performance in this gripping dark thriller. #Sector36 #Sector36Review.”

According to another cinema enthusiast, “#sector36 on #Netflix has shown first time the true class & talent of #DeepakDovriyal. His performance leaves us in awe.”

In his review, another X user stated that Sector 36 is a stunner and lauded Vikrant Massey’s portrayal of Prem Singh. He wrote, “#Sector36 is a stunner. Vikrant Messy, you beauty.”

