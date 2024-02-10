8 best brother-sister songs aptly capturing the bond: Hare Rama Hare Krishna's Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to Heyy Babyy's Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re

Besides Bollywood's love for romantic stories, another relationship that frequently appears in our films is the bond between siblings. Many movies have portrayed the beautiful connection between brothers and sisters. From classics like Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Hum Saath Saath Hain to contemporary films like My Brother... Nikhil and Dil Dhadakne Do, there are numerous examples of movies that cherish the brother-sister relationship. Here's a collection of 8 Bollywood songs that honor this special bond.

8 best brother and sister songs that will surely melt your heart:

1. Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Hare Rama Hare Krishna Music: R.D. Burman

R.D. Burman Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi Singer: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

This song from Hare Rama Hare Krishna is often regarded as a timeless classic in Bollywood, capturing the essence of sibling love. Starring Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, it remains iconic for its beautiful rendition of a brother's admiration for his sister. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, it was composed by the celebrated RD Burman. This song, known for its melodious tune and heartfelt lyrics, has resonated with audiences for generations, symbolizing the enduring bond between siblings in Indian cinema.

2. Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re

Movie: Heyy Babyy

Heyy Babyy Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Singer: Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re from Heyy Babyy is a heartfelt melody that illustrates the enduring bond between siblings, resonating with its poignant portrayal of brotherly love. With its soulful rendition and heartfelt lyrics, the song encapsulates the profound emotions shared between a brother and his sister, making it an ideal soundtrack for Rakshabandhan celebrations. Its timeless appeal and touching portrayal of sibling affection make it a cherished choice for dedications honoring the special bond between brothers and sisters.

3. Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

Movie: Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan Music: Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer: Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa is a deeply emotional song from the movie Raksha Bandhan, featuring the soulful voice of Arijit Singh. The song resonates with the sentiment of sibling love and the enduring bond shared between brothers and sisters. Arijit Singh's heartfelt rendition, coupled with poignant lyrics and a touching melody, makes Dhaagon Se Baandhaa a poignant tribute to the sacred relationship celebrated during Raksha Bandhan.

4. Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya

Movie: Hum Saath Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hain Music: Raam-Laxman

Raam-Laxman Lyrics: Raam-Laxman

Raam-Laxman Singer: Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu

In the lively Bollywood song from Hum Saath Saath Hain, the elder brother's marriage becomes a festive affair with his siblings joyously participating in the celebrations. Led by Mohnish Behl's character, the scene features Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and sister Neelam Kothari, adding to the vibrant atmosphere with their singing and dancing. Known for its upbeat melody and catchy lyrics, the song has transcended its cinematic origins to become a beloved choice at weddings across India, where it infuses the festivities with infectious energy and camaraderie. Its enduring popularity highlights its cultural significance and timeless appeal in the realm of Indian music and cinema.

5. Bachpan Kahan

Movie: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Music: Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer: Himesh Reshammiya

The song, Bachpan Kahan from the Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is a delightful reflection of the innocent and carefree times spent with siblings, evoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth. Sung by Himesh Reshamiya, its lively melody and heartfelt lyrics resonate with audiences, reminding them of the precious bond shared between brothers and sisters. It encapsulates the essence of sibling relationships and the joyous memories that endure through the years.

6. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

Movie: Agneepath

Agneepath Music: Ajay-Atul

Ajay-Atul Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer: Sonu Nigam

This song stands out as the most emotionally stirring piece on the list. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from the Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath is a pivotal moment in the film, marking the emotional reunion of siblings after a significant period of separation. The heartfelt lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya capture the depth of the brother-sister bond, evoking strong emotions in the audience. Ajay-Atul's musical composition enhances the emotional impact of the scene, while Sonu Nigam's rendition adds a soulful touch to the song. The sequence is a poignant reminder of the enduring love and connection between siblings, resonating deeply with viewers.

7. Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Movie: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Music: Rochak Kohli

Rochak Kohli Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Singer: Arijit Singh

This song, Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety beautifully illustrates the idea that some siblings are destined to be together, regardless of blood ties. While it depicts a relationship between childhood friends, the lyrics resonate just as well with the bond between a brother and sister. This song, with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody, evokes a deep emotional connection between siblings, highlighting the strength of their bond. It captures the essence of unconditional love and support that siblings share, portraying the intricacies of their relationship with authenticity and depth.

8. Pyaara Bhaiya Mera

Movie: Kya Kehnaa

Kya Kehnaa Music: Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Majrooh Sultanpuri Singer: Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu

The song from Kya Kehnaa encapsulates the joyous occasion of Preity Zinta's elder brother Mamik Singh's wedding in the film. Set against the backdrop of celebration, the track beautifully expresses the unending love and support sisters have for their brothers. Although the movie's main theme might be different, its portrayal of sibling affection stands out. Sung with heartfelt emotion by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the song evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth, resonating with audiences who cherish sibling relationships.

