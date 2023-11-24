11 Best Dancers in Bollywood of All Time: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and more

Apparently, Bollywood has always been known for its quintessential storyline and catchy music complemented with excellent dance moves. Over the years, there’ve been many instances of the song becoming a rage and making everyone take out their dancing shoes. Nevertheless, it won’t be wrong to say that our Bollywood stars can be categorized into two types - one who can encourage non-dancers to shake their legs and the others who never cease to leave audiences spellbound with their scintillating dance moves. In a long list, here we’re going to take a look at the top 11 dancers of Bollywood who’ve been captivating fans with their amazing dance moves.

Top 11 dancers of Bollywood that are enough to tantalize one to shake their legs

1. Hrithik Roshan

Talking about the best dancers in Bollywood, the list is bound to begin with the Greek God Of Bollywood- Hrithik Roshan. Apart from his amazing acting skills and dapper looks, the actor never fails to captivate fans with his effortless dance moves. From his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s iconic track, Ek Pal Ka Jeena to Dhoom Again, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, Senorita, Bang Bang, Ghungroo, and the list goes on and on.

2. Nora Fatehi

The Canadian beauty, Nora Fatehi, entered Bollywood and brought a rage with her sizzling dance moves. The world-famous dancer, with her sensuous and killer dance moves, managed to carve a niche of her own. One can randomly pick any of her songs, but this beauty always amazes. Some of her super hit tracks include Dilbar, Naach Meri Raani, Chhor Denge, Naah, Garmi, and others.



3. Shahid Kapoor

Does Shahid Kapoor even need a mention of his versatile acting craft? His impeccable dance moves go beyond his prolific acting skills and good look. Starting off as a background dancer in movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai to headlining big Bollywood movies and creating signature moves with songs like Mauja Mauja, Dhating Naach, Pump It Up, Gandi Baat, Gustakh Dil Tere Liye among others, he has proved himself to be one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is another diva par excellence. She has been in the industry for a long time, but her fandom has been roaring ever since. From being a part of various successful films, Katrina owing to her sizzling dance numbers like Chikni Chameli, Tu Meri, Ishq Shava, Kamli, Sheila Ki Jawani, Jee Karda, Kaala Chashma, and others made her standing among the top dancers in India.



5. Ranbir Kapoor

As they say, dance is a form of expression and Ranbir Kapoor does it really well. His carefree dance moves and style of dance are a testament to how much he enjoys dancing. The actor par excellence can be accredited for delivering various iconic numbers without which every party is incomplete. Some of the evergreen fan favorites include Balam Pichkari, Badtameez Dil, Matargashti, Galti Se Mistake, and others.

6. Madhuri Dixit

Maduri Dixit is not just an actress par excellence, but she is actually elegance and grace personified. The actress, over the years, has performed various genres of dance with equal poise and energy. The queen of expression is rightly touted as one of the top dancers in Bollywood. Some of her remarkable dance numbers including Aaja Nachle, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka, and others boast of her impeccable art of expression.

In addition to this, her classical performances in movies like Devdas speak volumes of her versatility.

7. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is relatively a young talent in Bollywood. He entered showbiz in 2012 with Heropanti and turned heads with his impressive physique. From hard-core action to impressive moves, he nails acrobatics and stunts. Some of his astonishing performances include Whistle Baja, Jai Jai Shivshankar among others. Hands down, his dance moves create immense stir, so it will be safe to call him one of the best dancers in India.

8. Govinda

Veteran actor Govinda is one who made every non-dancer believe that dance is just an emotion. More than it being consisting of complex moves, dance has to be an enjoyment for one. The joy of dance is much more visible on his face and expressions than the moves. Needless to say, his remarkable iconic numbers Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, and Aapke Aa Jaane Se continue to rule and make him the best dancer in Bollywood.



9. Varun Dhawan

Ever since his debut film, Varun Dhawan has managed to create such a persona for himself that he has been every age group's favorite. It won’t be wrong to say that his carefree attitude and dance moves remind us of Govinda. His energetic performances in songs like Saturday Saturday, Manma Emotion Jaage, Badri Ki Dulhania, and others make us safe to believe that he is one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

10. Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may not tick the quintessential dancer checkboxes, however, in reality he is one of those stars of Bollywood who has made every non-dancer shed away all shyness and dance their heart out. In a long list, Hud Hud Dabangg, Jag Ghoomeya, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Just Chill, Selfie Le Le Re, O Oh Jaane Jaana have been fan favorites and rendered life to so many parties.

11. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The ever-so-graceful diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has captivated audiences with her stellar performances over the years. Apart from her acting, she never fails to nail her game of expressions. Talking about a long list of her dance numbers, It’s Rocking, Fevicol, Chammak Chhalo, Zoobi Doobi, Marjaani and others have forced fans to groove to the infectious beats of these numbers.

This was our list, but whose dance do you enjoy the most and the one which inspires you to dance, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section!

