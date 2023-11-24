11 Best Dancers in Bollywood of All Time: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and more

Bollywood has been loved for its music complemented with excellent dance moves. From Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor- take a look at the top 11 dancers of Bollywood.

Written by Krishma Sharma Updated on Nov 24, 2023   |  09:30 PM IST  |  2.6K
T-Series
Pic Courtesy: T-Series/Tips YouTube

Apparently, Bollywood has always been known for its quintessential storyline and catchy music complemented with excellent dance moves. Over the years, there’ve been many instances of the song becoming a rage and making everyone take out their dancing shoes. Nevertheless, it won’t be wrong to say that our Bollywood stars can be categorized into two types - one who can encourage non-dancers to shake their legs and the others who never cease to leave audiences spellbound with their scintillating dance moves. In a long list, here we’re going to take a look at the top 11 dancers of Bollywood who’ve been captivating fans with their amazing dance moves.

Top 11 dancers of Bollywood that are enough to tantalize one to shake their legs 

1. Hrithik Roshan

Pic Courtesy: Zee Music Company YouTube

Talking about the best dancers in Bollywood, the list is bound to begin with the Greek God Of Bollywood- Hrithik Roshan. Apart from his amazing acting skills and dapper looks, the actor never fails to captivate fans with his effortless dance moves. From his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s iconic track, Ek Pal Ka Jeena to Dhoom Again, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, Senorita, Bang Bang, Ghungroo, and the list goes on and on.

2. Nora Fatehi

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

The Canadian beauty, Nora Fatehi, entered Bollywood and brought a rage with her sizzling dance moves. The world-famous dancer, with her sensuous and killer dance moves, managed to carve a niche of her own. One can randomly pick any of her songs, but this beauty always amazes. Some of her super hit tracks include Dilbar, Naach Meri Raani, Chhor Denge, Naah, Garmi, and others.

 
3. Shahid Kapoor

Pic Courtesy: Eros Music YouTube

Does Shahid Kapoor even need a mention of his versatile acting craft? His impeccable dance moves go beyond his prolific acting skills and good look. Starting off as a background dancer in movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai to headlining big Bollywood movies and creating signature moves with songs like Mauja Mauja, Dhating Naach, Pump It Up, Gandi Baat, Gustakh Dil Tere Liye among others, he has proved himself to be one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

4. Katrina Kaif

Pic Courtesy: Sony Music Vevo India YouTube

Katrina Kaif is another diva par excellence. She has been in the industry for a long time, but her fandom has been roaring ever since. From being a part of various successful films, Katrina owing to her sizzling dance numbers like Chikni Chameli, Tu Meri, Ishq Shava, Kamli, Sheila Ki Jawani, Jee Karda, Kaala Chashma, and others made her standing among the top dancers in India.
 

5. Ranbir Kapoor

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

As they say, dance is a form of expression and Ranbir Kapoor does it really well. His carefree dance moves and style of dance are a testament to how much he enjoys dancing. The actor par excellence can be accredited for delivering various iconic numbers without which every party is incomplete. Some of the evergreen fan favorites include Balam Pichkari, Badtameez Dil, Matargashti, Galti Se Mistake, and others.

Advertisement


6. Madhuri Dixit

Pic Courtesy: YRF YouTube

Maduri Dixit is not just an actress par excellence, but she is actually elegance and grace personified. The actress, over the years, has performed various genres of dance with equal poise and energy. The queen of expression is rightly touted as one of the top dancers in Bollywood. Some of her remarkable dance numbers including Aaja Nachle, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka, and others boast of her impeccable art of expression.

In addition to this, her classical performances in movies like Devdas speak volumes of her versatility.

7. Tiger Shroff

Pic Courtesy: Saregama Karaoke

Tiger Shroff is relatively a young talent in Bollywood. He entered showbiz in 2012 with Heropanti and turned heads with his impressive physique. From hard-core action to impressive moves, he nails acrobatics and stunts. Some of his astonishing performances include Whistle Baja, Jai Jai Shivshankar among others. Hands down, his dance moves create immense stir, so it will be safe to call him one of the best dancers in India.

8. Govinda

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Veteran actor Govinda is one who made every non-dancer believe that dance is just an emotion. More than it being consisting of complex moves, dance has to be an enjoyment for one. The joy of dance is much more visible on his face and expressions than the moves. Needless to say, his remarkable iconic numbers Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, and Aapke Aa Jaane Se continue to rule and make him the best dancer in Bollywood.


9. Varun Dhawan

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Ever since his debut film, Varun Dhawan has managed to create such a persona for himself that he has been every age group's favorite. It won’t be wrong to say that his carefree attitude and dance moves remind us of Govinda. His energetic performances in songs like Saturday Saturday, Manma Emotion Jaage, Badri Ki Dulhania, and others make us safe to believe that he is one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

10. Salman Khan

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may not tick the quintessential dancer checkboxes, however, in reality he is one of those stars of Bollywood who has made every non-dancer shed away all shyness and dance their heart out. In a long list, Hud Hud Dabangg, Jag Ghoomeya, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Just Chill, Selfie Le Le Re, O Oh Jaane Jaana have been fan favorites and rendered life to so many parties.

Advertisement


11. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

The ever-so-graceful diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has captivated audiences with her stellar performances over the years. Apart from her acting, she never fails to nail her game of expressions. Talking about a long list of her dance numbers, It’s Rocking, Fevicol, Chammak Chhalo, Zoobi Doobi, Marjaani and others have forced fans to groove to the infectious beats of these numbers.

Advertisement

This was our list, but whose dance do you enjoy the most and the one which inspires you to dance, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section!

ALSO READ: 10 must-watch old Bollywood movies: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Baazigar, Andaz Apna Apna to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

best dancer in bollywood

Who is the dance king of Bollywood?
Hrithik Roshan is the dance king of Bollywood.
Who are the top 10 dancers in Bollywood?
Amongst some of the best dancers, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan are the top dancers in Bollywood.
Who are the best female dancers in India?
Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Katrina Kaif are some of the best female dancers in India.
Who are the best male dancers in Bollywood?
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, and Govinda are touted as some of the best male dancers in Bollywood.
About The Author
Krishma Sharma
Krishma Sharma
Writer

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!