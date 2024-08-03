9 best Bollywood songs on friendship that’ll remind you of your BFF

In just one day, we will be celebrating some of the most important people in our lives, i.e. our friends. It’s Friendship Day 2024 on August 4 and what better way to raise a toast to our besties than by dedicating a Bollywood song on friendship for them? Most of us will be scrolling through our photo gallery, desperately looking for that one picture that we would share on our social media, to wish our BFF on this big day.

While you do that, we curated this list of fun Bollywood songs on friendship that you can use to express your undying love for your best pals.

9 best Bollywood songs on friendship to dedicate to your BFF:

1. Yeh Dosti

Neither this song nor the 1975 movie Sholay gets old ever. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, it was one of the first Bollywood songs on friendships that even our parents had been dedicating to their best friends for ages. Even today, the track hasn’t lost its significance and continues to top the chart when it comes to trending songs on friendship.

2. Atrangi Yaari

Atrangi Yaari is not like your regular dance song that we can vibe at a disco. But it is sure a popular track that can be heard on a loop while enjoying a drive with our bestie or listening with our earplugs on days when we miss our BFFs the most. With lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and Deepak Ramola and music by Rochak Kohli, it is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar and was featured in the 2016 movie, Wazir.

3. ABCD

This fun track from the 2014 romantic comedy drama film, Yaariyan is sure to make you eager to meet your besties and have a blast with them. The fun music video always makes us plan a pajama party with our pals but in vain just like our Goa plans. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam, the peppy number is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Benny Dayal, and Shefali Alvares.

4. Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Even the shy have once in their lifetimes expressed to their friends ‘Tumhi ho bandhu, sakha tumhi.’ Be it at a Holi party or a birthday bash, or even traveling home from work, this song from the 2012 movie Cocktail always reminds us of our best friends. Haina? Another popular Bollywood song on friendship from this movie starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty is Daaru Desi.

5. Jaane Kyun

There have been times when our friends have had our backs and saved us in grave situations. Hence, it’s a known fact that when we have them, we will be alright. This peppy number from the romantic comedy film Dostana expresses the same emotion. All hail Anvita Dutt Guptan for penning this song that perfectly resonates with our feelings.

6. Yaaron Dosti

When KK sang ‘Yaaron dosti badi hi haseen hai, yeh na ho toh kya phir bolo yeh zindagi hai…’ we all felt that. This song can be safely regarded as the friendship anthem, especially for all the 90s kids. Raise your hands if you immediately feel nostalgic and emotional on hearing this one by the ace singer.

7. Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe

While we would love to stay with our friends for the rest of our lives, life sometimes has different plans. Hence, on days when we get a little heavy-hearted, feeling the need to meet our bestie and reach out to them, just like old days, we hear this soft song. Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe from 3 Idiots is a song that has been dedicated millions of times by friends to each other on their parting days.

8. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil to hamesha yehe chahta hai ke hum na rahe kabhi yaaon ke bin. Each and every line of this song is perfectly penned to express the emotions of people who are deeply and madly in love with their best friends. This song, the movie (Dil Chahta Hai), and the star cast (Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna) all prove that three friends always have a blast.

9. Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is probably one of the first films that most of the 90s kids binge-watch even today. It taught us so much about friendship, love, and the sacrifices that we make for our besties. The dun dance number, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, is one of the best Bollywood songs on friendship that you must have on your playlist this friendship day.

That’s a wrap for this list of best Bollywood songs on Friendship Day. Don’t forget to share this with your buddies and remind them how much they’re loved.

If you have any track to add to this list then please comment below!

